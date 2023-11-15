    checkAd
    Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY - INITIATION
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Marley Spoon Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY - INITIATION

    • Marley Spoon ist ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der Lieferung von Kochboxen.
    • Das Unternehmen verzeichnet ein starkes Umsatzwachstum und hat eine treue Kundenbasis.
    • Die Meal-Kit-Branche bietet ein großes Wachstumspotenzial, und Marley Spoon ist gut positioniert, um davon zu profitieren.

    ^

    Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE

    Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE
    ISIN: AU0000013070

    Anlass der Studie: INITIATION
    Empfehlung: BUY - INITIATION
    seit: 15.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 8,20
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler

    Treasure in a BOX - Initiate Marley Spoon with Buy

    Marley Spoon is a leading meal kit delivery company in a still nascent, but rapidly growing $ 12bn global meal kit market that solves the "What's for dinner?" problem.

    The company has gained impressive traction during the past 5 years, growing its revenue by 29% p.a. to c. EUR 328m in FY23e and created a sticky customer base of c. 307k (Q3 2023) with 95% of revenues stemming from recurring orders. Its subscribers cherish the industry-leading selection of 100+ recipes per week along with high-quality ingredients conveniently delivered to their homes and the
    hassle-free and time-saving cooking experience. Addressing a narrowly defined customer group willing to pay a price premium for unconventional and exotic recipes allows Marely Spoon to generate higher contribution margins than its biggest competitor, despite lower economies of scale.
    The meal-kit industry provides an exciting growth opportunity and is expected to reach $ 51bn sales by 2030 (16% CAGR), mainly driven by consumers' desire for more convenience, sustainability, and learning opportunities in their meal preparation. While we expect Marley Spoon to grow sales at a 10% CAGR (FY2023-26e) due to its strategic shift from growth to profitability, the company is nonetheless wellsituated to benefit from increasing e-commerce penetration rates in the global food market.
    The recent macroeconomic headwinds and muted consumer sentiment have not left Marley Spoon unscathed. The company has tempered its marketing investments due to prospectively unprofitable and inefficient customer acquisition and has further streamlined its operations with G&A expenses seen to drop by 18% yoy to c. EUR 64m in 2024e. However, we see the company to return to sales and subscriber growth in 2024e, although at a slower pace as Marley Spoon continues to balance its ambitions for long-term growth with healthy bottom line development. As a result, the company is on track to achieve a positive operating EBITDA margin of c. 3% (eNuW) and positive operating cash flow on a group level by 2024e.
    In our view, Marley Spoon presents a compelling micro-cap opportunity, which allows investors to participate in an entrenched D2C brand that looks set to return to top line growth while substantially improving the bottom line in FY24e. Trading at 0.37x EV/Sales 2023e, the stock is attractively valued and we hence initiate the coverage with a BUY and a EUR 8.20 PT based on DCF.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28291.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die Marley Spoon Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +4,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,052AUD gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 8,20 Euro


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Marley Spoon Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY - INITIATION ^ Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE ISIN: AU0000013070 Anlass der Studie: INITIATION Empfehlung: BUY - INITIATION seit: …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln Dax
    1240 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Mildere Inflation spielt Optimisten in die Karten
    968 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Erholung intakt - Anleger sehen US-Zins am Höhepunkt
    868 Leser
    Habeck: Wasserstoffkernnetz soll 9700 Kilometer umfassen
    736 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank erwartet Immobilienmarkt-Erholung ab Mitte 2024
    696 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Nachlassender Inflationsdruck in USA treibt die Kurse an
    684 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Nordex schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen im Tagesgeschäft - Aktie legt zu
    616 Leser
    Habeck: Haben Lösung gefunden für Siemens Energy
    584 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Mildere Inflation spielt Optimisten in die Karten
    568 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Mildere Inflation befeuert Dow & Co
    568 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1724 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1480 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Versöhnlicher Wochenabschluss - Tech-Rally
    1348 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow legt merklich zu - Rally bei Tech-Werten
    1348 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Plug Power zieht bei Europas Wasserstoffaktien den Stecker (1) 
    1316 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln Dax
    1240 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor mit tiefem Kursrutsch - Für Stifel kein Kauf mehr
    1032 Leser
    ROUNDUP: TAG Immobilien will auch für 2023 keine Dividende zahlen
    972 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Mildere Inflation spielt Optimisten in die Karten
    968 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Erholung intakt - Anleger sehen US-Zins am Höhepunkt
    868 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267756 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6200 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2624 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2256 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1900 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1832 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1724 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1688 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Worldline-Aktie stürzt ab - Sektor schwankt mit
    1604 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267756 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113588 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19992 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8816 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6200 Leser