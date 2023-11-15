Platform Group AG Reveals Fashionette's Pro-Forma Key Figures for 2023's First 9 Months
The Platform Group AG has unveiled its pro-forma key metrics for the initial three quarters of 2023, revealing significant growth across all areas.
- The Platform Group AG has published pro-forma key figures for the first nine months of 2023.
- Consolidated pro-forma GMV (gross merchandise volume) for the continuing operations increased by 21.6% to EUR 469.3 million.
- Consolidated pro-forma revenues rose by 22% to EUR 284.5 million.
- The number of partners on the platforms increased by 23% to 5,412.
- The number of active customers rose by 18% to 3.3 million.
- TPG increased its consolidated, adjusted pro-forma EBITDA by 37% to EUR 14.5 million.
The price of fashionette at the time of the news was 5,1300EUR and was down -1,72 % compared with the previous day.
-1,53 %
+0,38 %
-16,69 %
-6,93 %
+31,82 %
-82,82 %
-83,42 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
