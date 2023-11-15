    checkAd

    Original-Research INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Mixed Q3 results, impacted by weak construction sector
    • Q3 sales grew by 0.2% yoy, EBIT increased by 209% yoy
    • FY'23 guidance reduced, but EBIT margin in reach, attractively priced
    Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu INDUS Holding AG

    Unternehmen: INDUS Holding AG
    ISIN: DE0006200108

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 15.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 36,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Mixed Q3, Infrastructure affected by weak economy; chg. est.
    Topic: INDUS reported mixed results for Q3 with sales above but margins below estimates. Management cut the guidance to adjust for a soft construction sector, which is still impacted by a weaker economic environment.

    Q3 sales grew by 0.2% yoy to EUR 460m (eNuW: EUR 446m) as Engineering (+ 6.3% yoy to EUR 154m) compensated for a weaker growth in Materials (-5.7% yoy to EUR 153m) and Infrastructure (+0.6% yoy to EUR 153m). The slowdown in the construction sector impacted the majority of portfolio companies in the infrastructure segment. The new construction business was impacted in particular, whereas the renovation business was less affected.
    Q3 EBIT increased by 209% yoy to EUR 32.1m (eNuW: EUR 38.9m), with a margin of 7.0% (+ 4.7pp yoy). However, Q3 2022 was affected by an impairment charge of EUR 39.8m, which was largely related to goodwill. Adjusting for this charge, one can see that the adjusted operating profit of EUR 49.7m in Q3 2023 remained flat compared to last year (Q3 2022: EUR 50.2m). This is despite significant cost increases within
    the infrastructure segment (e.g. wage inflation, material prices), which could largely be offset by higher selling prices.

    FY'23 guidance reduced. Management lowered its expected sales range down to EUR 1.8-1.9bn from previously EUR 1.9-2.0bn (eNuW: EUR 1.82bn). INDUS still aims for an EBIT between EUR 145-165m but anticipates being at the lower end of the range (eNuW: EUR 152m). Considering the portfolio realignment after the sale of the lossmaking subsidiaries SCHÄFER and SELZER as part of the 'PARKOUR' efficiency program, the guided EBIT margin of 7.0-8.0% seems to be well in reach (eNuW: 8.3%). Regarding the top-line growth, our expectation is at the lower end of the guidance, reflecting the difficult economic environment in Germany, which accounts for 50% of sales.
    Indus remains attractively priced trading at only 4.4x EV/EBITDA 2023e, which is 37% below its historical average. Furthermore, the company is already delivering ROCEs above cost of capital and has the potential to become an attractive dividend stock with a dividend yield in the upcoming year of 6% based on a dividend per share of EUR 1.20 (eNuW) for FY'23.
    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 36 PT based on FCFY 2024e.

