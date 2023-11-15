nShift Retailers urged to strengthen shipping processes as ecommerce sales set to exceed $900bn

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The right delivery management lays the foundations for

international expansion



European ecommerce sales are tipped to hit $902billion by 2027, representing

huge revenue opportunities for vendors.[1] To take advantage of this chance for

growth, a new guide is encouraging ecommerce and omnichannel retailers to ensure

that they have the shipping infrastructure in place to deliver for customers,

keep their promises and expand beyond borders.



" Shipping for growth

(https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) " is the

latest guide from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management and

shipping software. As consumer expectations around the online shopping

experience continue to grow, the guide notes that retailers must meet

expectations around the delivery process at every stage of growth. This includes

increasing efficiency and flexibility in order to offer a greater choice of

delivery and returns options.



