nShift Retailers urged to strengthen shipping processes as ecommerce sales set to exceed $900bn
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The right delivery management lays the foundations for
international expansion
European ecommerce sales are tipped to hit $902billion by 2027, representing
huge revenue opportunities for vendors.[1] To take advantage of this chance for
growth, a new guide is encouraging ecommerce and omnichannel retailers to ensure
that they have the shipping infrastructure in place to deliver for customers,
keep their promises and expand beyond borders.
" Shipping for growth
(https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) " is the
latest guide from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management and
shipping software. As consumer expectations around the online shopping
experience continue to grow, the guide notes that retailers must meet
expectations around the delivery process at every stage of growth. This includes
increasing efficiency and flexibility in order to offer a greater choice of
delivery and returns options.
The guide shows how the right shipping process can:
1. Lay the foundations for growth - with flexibility and efficiency. Automating
the label printing and carrier booking process significantly improves
warehouse efficiency and reduces mistakes
2. Facilitate a range of delivery options to build loyalty - delivery management
software that provides a large range of ready-made carrier connections makes
it possible to give consumers the choice they desire
3. Provide a springboard into new markets - quickly and easily connecting their
business to hundreds of international and regional carriers will allow
retailers to give their customers the best shipping options for every parcel,
regardless of where it's being dispatched from or delivered to
Johan Hellman , Vice President Product & Carrier at nShift said: "The global
growth of ecommerce represents huge opportunities for brands and retailers. But
no growth can be sustained if the customer experience fails to deliver. It is
often how the delivery process is managed that determines whether shoppers will
buy from the retailer again and recommend it to friends.
"nShift's carrier library contains ready-made connections to over 1000 carrier
companies around the world. This makes it possible to offer a range of delivery
options, ensure capacity during busy periods and seamlessly manage reverse
logistics. We make it easier to manage shipping rules and calculate
international freight costs."
Download the guide: " Shipping for growth: how building the right delivery
experience can facilitate scalable growth
(https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) ."
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
[1]
https://www.statista.com/forecasts/715663/e-commerce-revenue-forecast-in-europe
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retaile
rs-urged-to-strengthen-shipping-processes-as-ecommerce-sales-set-to-exceed-900bn
-301987925.html
Contact:
James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5649237
OTS: nShift
