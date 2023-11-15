    checkAd

    nShift Retailers urged to strengthen shipping processes as ecommerce sales set to exceed $900bn

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The right delivery management lays the foundations for
    international expansion

    European ecommerce sales are tipped to hit $902billion by 2027, representing
    huge revenue opportunities for vendors.[1] To take advantage of this chance for
    growth, a new guide is encouraging ecommerce and omnichannel retailers to ensure
    that they have the shipping infrastructure in place to deliver for customers,
    keep their promises and expand beyond borders.

    " Shipping for growth
    (https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) " is the
    latest guide from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management and
    shipping software. As consumer expectations around the online shopping
    experience continue to grow, the guide notes that retailers must meet
    expectations around the delivery process at every stage of growth. This includes
    increasing efficiency and flexibility in order to offer a greater choice of
    delivery and returns options.

    The guide shows how the right shipping process can:

    1. Lay the foundations for growth - with flexibility and efficiency. Automating
    the label printing and carrier booking process significantly improves
    warehouse efficiency and reduces mistakes
    2. Facilitate a range of delivery options to build loyalty - delivery management
    software that provides a large range of ready-made carrier connections makes
    it possible to give consumers the choice they desire
    3. Provide a springboard into new markets - quickly and easily connecting their
    business to hundreds of international and regional carriers will allow
    retailers to give their customers the best shipping options for every parcel,
    regardless of where it's being dispatched from or delivered to

    Johan Hellman , Vice President Product & Carrier at nShift said: "The global
    growth of ecommerce represents huge opportunities for brands and retailers. But
    no growth can be sustained if the customer experience fails to deliver. It is
    often how the delivery process is managed that determines whether shoppers will
    buy from the retailer again and recommend it to friends.

    "nShift's carrier library contains ready-made connections to over 1000 carrier
    companies around the world. This makes it possible to offer a range of delivery
    options, ensure capacity during busy periods and seamlessly manage reverse
    logistics. We make it easier to manage shipping rules and calculate
    international freight costs."

    Download the guide: " Shipping for growth: how building the right delivery
    experience can facilitate scalable growth
    (https://nshift.com/download-your-shipping-for-growth-whitepaper2) ."

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    [1]
    https://www.statista.com/forecasts/715663/e-commerce-revenue-forecast-in-europe

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-retaile
    rs-urged-to-strengthen-shipping-processes-as-ecommerce-sales-set-to-exceed-900bn
    -301987925.html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5649237
    OTS: nShift



