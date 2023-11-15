H&R's 2023 Nine-Month Figures Show Steady Recovery Continues
In Q3 2023, H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, a specialty-chemicals company listed on Frankfurt's Prime Standard segment, reported an EBITDA of EUR 27.2 million, bolstering its cash position and outlook for the year.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA achieved an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 27.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- The company's cash positions improved significantly.
- H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has slightly more optimistic expectations for the year as a whole.
- Sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were reduced to EUR 337.2 million, mainly due to higher raw material costs compared to the previous year.
- The company expects to achieve a minimum target of EUR 80.0 million, with an unchanged upper range of EUR 90.0 million.
- H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at H&R is on 17.11.2023.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,9450EUR and was up +2,17 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A2E4T77WKN:A2E4T7
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
