H&R's 2023 Nine-Month Figures Show Steady Recovery Continues

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA achieved an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 27.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The company's cash positions improved significantly.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA has slightly more optimistic expectations for the year as a whole.

Sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were reduced to EUR 337.2 million, mainly due to higher raw material costs compared to the previous year.

The company expects to achieve a minimum target of EUR 80.0 million, with an unchanged upper range of EUR 90.0 million.

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment.

