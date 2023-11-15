    checkAd

    Sustainably and creatively processed recyclable materials / Emperor Maximilian Prize winner 2023 upcycling project from Portugal

    Innsbruck (ots) - "Young-European-United" was the theme of this year's Emperor
    Maximilian competition. Award winner José Rodrigues presented his "Green Steps"
    project. "The Emperor Maximilian Prize brings initiatives to the fore that
    promote the European idea and bring us closer together. A sincere thanks goes to
    all those who are committed to our united Europe with enthusiasm, creativity and
    dedication. Emperor Maximilian I left his mark on Tyrol and Europe and so the
    prize named after him is a mission to further develop our homeland - and
    homeland means within and beyond Tyrol's borders," explained Anton Mattle,
    Governor of Tyrol.

    Creative ideas

    "Green Steps" comes from Portugal and draws attention to the environmental
    pollution caused by packaging materials. José Rodrigues and his team from
    "Teatro Metaphora" in Madeira advocate for a more conscious use of recyclable
    materials and are committed to sustainability in a creative way. "A strong,
    united Europe needs people who creatively put their ideas into practice despite
    sudden obstacles. The winning project gives us hope," explains Georg Willi,
    Mayor of Innsbruck.

    Involving young people

    "It's about the sustainable use of recyclable materials. The prize winner shows
    young people what's possible," says Christine Oppitz-Plörer, city councillor,
    pleased with the interest. Almost 900 children took part in a school
    competition. "Inviting young people to join in is almost always going to score
    points," confirms keynote speaker Verena Ringler. The human factor is crucial
    for the success of Europe.

    The winning project was selected by an international jury from the state of
    Tyrol, the city of Innsbruck, the University of Innsbruck, the Assembly of
    European Regions, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe and
    the Council of European Municipalities and Regions.

    http://www.kaisermaximilianpreis.at

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt