Sustainably and creatively processed recyclable materials / Emperor Maximilian Prize winner 2023 upcycling project from Portugal

Innsbruck (ots) - "Young-European-United" was the theme of this year's Emperor

Maximilian competition. Award winner José Rodrigues presented his "Green Steps"

project. "The Emperor Maximilian Prize brings initiatives to the fore that

promote the European idea and bring us closer together. A sincere thanks goes to

all those who are committed to our united Europe with enthusiasm, creativity and

dedication. Emperor Maximilian I left his mark on Tyrol and Europe and so the

prize named after him is a mission to further develop our homeland - and

homeland means within and beyond Tyrol's borders," explained Anton Mattle,

Governor of Tyrol.



Creative ideas



