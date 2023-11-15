Sustainably and creatively processed recyclable materials / Emperor Maximilian Prize winner 2023 upcycling project from Portugal
Innsbruck (ots) - "Young-European-United" was the theme of this year's Emperor
Maximilian competition. Award winner José Rodrigues presented his "Green Steps"
project. "The Emperor Maximilian Prize brings initiatives to the fore that
promote the European idea and bring us closer together. A sincere thanks goes to
all those who are committed to our united Europe with enthusiasm, creativity and
dedication. Emperor Maximilian I left his mark on Tyrol and Europe and so the
prize named after him is a mission to further develop our homeland - and
homeland means within and beyond Tyrol's borders," explained Anton Mattle,
Governor of Tyrol.
Creative ideas
Maximilian competition. Award winner José Rodrigues presented his "Green Steps"
project. "The Emperor Maximilian Prize brings initiatives to the fore that
promote the European idea and bring us closer together. A sincere thanks goes to
all those who are committed to our united Europe with enthusiasm, creativity and
dedication. Emperor Maximilian I left his mark on Tyrol and Europe and so the
prize named after him is a mission to further develop our homeland - and
homeland means within and beyond Tyrol's borders," explained Anton Mattle,
Governor of Tyrol.
Creative ideas
"Green Steps" comes from Portugal and draws attention to the environmental
pollution caused by packaging materials. José Rodrigues and his team from
"Teatro Metaphora" in Madeira advocate for a more conscious use of recyclable
materials and are committed to sustainability in a creative way. "A strong,
united Europe needs people who creatively put their ideas into practice despite
sudden obstacles. The winning project gives us hope," explains Georg Willi,
Mayor of Innsbruck.
Involving young people
"It's about the sustainable use of recyclable materials. The prize winner shows
young people what's possible," says Christine Oppitz-Plörer, city councillor,
pleased with the interest. Almost 900 children took part in a school
competition. "Inviting young people to join in is almost always going to score
points," confirms keynote speaker Verena Ringler. The human factor is crucial
for the success of Europe.
The winning project was selected by an international jury from the state of
Tyrol, the city of Innsbruck, the University of Innsbruck, the Assembly of
European Regions, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe and
the Council of European Municipalities and Regions.
http://www.kaisermaximilianpreis.at
Contact:
Landeshauptstadt Innsbruck
Referat Außenbeziehungen
Frau Cornelia Kößler
004369060200007
mailto:cornelia.koessler@magibk.at
http://www.kaisermaximilianpreis.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150698/5649613
OTS: Landeshauptstadt Innsbruck - Land Tirol
pollution caused by packaging materials. José Rodrigues and his team from
"Teatro Metaphora" in Madeira advocate for a more conscious use of recyclable
materials and are committed to sustainability in a creative way. "A strong,
united Europe needs people who creatively put their ideas into practice despite
sudden obstacles. The winning project gives us hope," explains Georg Willi,
Mayor of Innsbruck.
Involving young people
"It's about the sustainable use of recyclable materials. The prize winner shows
young people what's possible," says Christine Oppitz-Plörer, city councillor,
pleased with the interest. Almost 900 children took part in a school
competition. "Inviting young people to join in is almost always going to score
points," confirms keynote speaker Verena Ringler. The human factor is crucial
for the success of Europe.
The winning project was selected by an international jury from the state of
Tyrol, the city of Innsbruck, the University of Innsbruck, the Assembly of
European Regions, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Europe and
the Council of European Municipalities and Regions.
http://www.kaisermaximilianpreis.at
Contact:
Landeshauptstadt Innsbruck
Referat Außenbeziehungen
Frau Cornelia Kößler
004369060200007
mailto:cornelia.koessler@magibk.at
http://www.kaisermaximilianpreis.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150698/5649613
OTS: Landeshauptstadt Innsbruck - Land Tirol
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 85 | 0 |