    New Published Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Device in Providing Embolic Protection During TAVR

    Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Peer-Reviewed EuroIntervention Journal
    Publishes First-in-Human Study Finding Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Embolic
    Protection Device Performed Well and is Safe During Transcatheter Aortic Valve
    Replacement (TAVR).

    Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today
    the publication of a first-in-human (FIH) study in the peer-reviewed
    cardiovascular journal, EuroIntervention
    (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37916296/) . The study validates the safety and
    feasibility of the next generation CAPTIS® full-body embolic protection device
    during TAVR procedures.

    TAVR is an emerging minimal invasive alternative treatment to surgery in
    patients with aortic stenosis. The increased risk in peri-procedural stroke is
    the result of calcified heart valve or tissue particles that break loose and
    travel in the bloodstream towards the brain. In the published study, the CAPTIS®
    system captured a high number of embolic debris particles, providing embolic
    protection and enhancing safety during TAVR procedures.

    The study, which included 20 patients undergoing TAVR procedures with the
    CAPTIS® device, demonstrated a 100% success rate in the use of the device. TAVR
    procedures were completed with no device-related complications, and most
    significantly, no cerebrovascular events.

    Giora Weisz, MD, CMO of Filterlex Medical, remarked, "The positive outcomes and
    strong performance of the CAPTIS® device in a clinical setting showcased in the
    EuroIntervention publication are indeed encouraging. This study sheds light on
    the capability of the CAPTIS® device to deliver neurovascular and systemic
    embolic protection, crucial for lowering the risk of stroke and other embolic
    events during TAVR procedures. It also highlights its promise for improving
    patient outcomes in other complex cardiac procedures."

    The easily-deployed CAPTIS® device is securely positioned in the aorta,
    protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure - all
    performed uniquely without needing additional arterial access.

    Filterlex Medical continues to pursue the development and clinical investigation
    of the CAPTIS® device, aiming to substantiate its use in TAVR and other
    left-heart procedures.

    About Filterlex

    Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing
    CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon
    MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur
    and investor. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensive
    experience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. For
    more information: http://www.filterlex.com/ .

    This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020
    research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277643/Filterlex_image.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-published-
    study-demonstrates-safety-and-feasibility-of-filterlex-medicals-captis-device-in
    -providing-embolic-protection-during-tavr-301989074.html

    Contact:

    Sigal Eli - CEO,
    Filterlex Medical,
    +972 54 669 5900,
    sigal@filterlex.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5649784
    OTS: Filterlex Medical



    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt