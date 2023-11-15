New Published Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Device in Providing Embolic Protection During TAVR

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Peer-Reviewed EuroIntervention Journal

TAVR is an emerging minimal invasive alternative treatment to surgery inpatients with aortic stenosis. The increased risk in peri-procedural stroke isthe result of calcified heart valve or tissue particles that break loose andtravel in the bloodstream towards the brain. In the published study, the CAPTIS®system captured a high number of embolic debris particles, providing embolicprotection and enhancing safety during TAVR procedures.The study, which included 20 patients undergoing TAVR procedures with theCAPTIS® device, demonstrated a 100% success rate in the use of the device. TAVRprocedures were completed with no device-related complications, and mostsignificantly, no cerebrovascular events.Giora Weisz, MD, CMO of Filterlex Medical, remarked, "The positive outcomes andstrong performance of the CAPTIS® device in a clinical setting showcased in theEuroIntervention publication are indeed encouraging. This study sheds light onthe capability of the CAPTIS® device to deliver neurovascular and systemicembolic protection, crucial for lowering the risk of stroke and other embolicevents during TAVR procedures. It also highlights its promise for improvingpatient outcomes in other complex cardiac procedures."The easily-deployed CAPTIS® device is securely positioned in the aorta,protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure - allperformed uniquely without needing additional arterial access.Filterlex Medical continues to pursue the development and clinical investigationof the CAPTIS® device, aiming to substantiate its use in TAVR and otherleft-heart procedures.About FilterlexFilterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developingCAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined AlonMedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneurand investor. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensiveexperience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. Formore information: http://www.filterlex.com/ .This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277643/Filterlex_image.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-published-study-demonstrates-safety-and-feasibility-of-filterlex-medicals-captis-device-in-providing-embolic-protection-during-tavr-301989074.htmlContact:Sigal Eli - CEO,Filterlex Medical,+972 54 669 5900,sigal@filterlex.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5649784OTS: Filterlex Medical