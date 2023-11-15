New Published Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Device in Providing Embolic Protection During TAVR
Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Peer-Reviewed EuroIntervention Journal
Publishes First-in-Human Study Finding Filterlex Medical's CAPTIS® Embolic
Protection Device Performed Well and is Safe During Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement (TAVR).
Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular medical device startup, announced today
the publication of a first-in-human (FIH) study in the peer-reviewed
cardiovascular journal, EuroIntervention
(https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37916296/) . The study validates the safety and
feasibility of the next generation CAPTIS® full-body embolic protection device
during TAVR procedures.
TAVR is an emerging minimal invasive alternative treatment to surgery in
patients with aortic stenosis. The increased risk in peri-procedural stroke is
the result of calcified heart valve or tissue particles that break loose and
travel in the bloodstream towards the brain. In the published study, the CAPTIS®
system captured a high number of embolic debris particles, providing embolic
protection and enhancing safety during TAVR procedures.
The study, which included 20 patients undergoing TAVR procedures with the
CAPTIS® device, demonstrated a 100% success rate in the use of the device. TAVR
procedures were completed with no device-related complications, and most
significantly, no cerebrovascular events.
Giora Weisz, MD, CMO of Filterlex Medical, remarked, "The positive outcomes and
strong performance of the CAPTIS® device in a clinical setting showcased in the
EuroIntervention publication are indeed encouraging. This study sheds light on
the capability of the CAPTIS® device to deliver neurovascular and systemic
embolic protection, crucial for lowering the risk of stroke and other embolic
events during TAVR procedures. It also highlights its promise for improving
patient outcomes in other complex cardiac procedures."
The easily-deployed CAPTIS® device is securely positioned in the aorta,
protecting its surface, while facilitating a seamless TAVR procedure - all
performed uniquely without needing additional arterial access.
Filterlex Medical continues to pursue the development and clinical investigation
of the CAPTIS® device, aiming to substantiate its use in TAVR and other
left-heart procedures.
About Filterlex
Filterlex Medical Ltd. is a cardiovascular medical device startup developing
CAPTIS®, a full-body embolic protection device. In 2016, Filterlex joined Alon
MedTech Ventures incubator, owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a leading entrepreneur
and investor. The company's founders have vast clinical knowledge and extensive
experience in medical device development, commercialization, and marketing. For
more information: http://www.filterlex.com/ .
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020
research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 881076.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277643/Filterlex_image.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-published-
study-demonstrates-safety-and-feasibility-of-filterlex-medicals-captis-device-in
-providing-embolic-protection-during-tavr-301989074.html
Contact:
Sigal Eli - CEO,
Filterlex Medical,
+972 54 669 5900,
sigal@filterlex.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135331/5649784
OTS: Filterlex Medical
