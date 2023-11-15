    checkAd

    HelloFresh SE Adjusts 2023 Revenue and AEBITDA Outlook Downwards

    Facing challenges in new customer acquisitions and ready-to-eat production, HelloFresh SE has revised its 2023 fiscal year revenue growth and EBITDA outlook.

    • HelloFresh SE has narrowed its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year 2023 to between 2% and 5%.
    • The company has also lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2023 to between EUR 430 million and EUR 470 million.
    • The lower revenue growth is due to fewer new customer acquisitions and delays in the ramp-up of the company's ready-to-eat production capacity.
    • The challenges in the ready-to-eat facilities have been resolved, but will result in an adverse profit contribution and lower revenue growth for the remainder of the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • The company's International segment has performed in line with plan in terms of revenue and AEBITDA.
    • The company does not expect a meaningful impact from the challenges on its outlook for the fiscal year 2024.

    The next important date, Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, Barcelona (CFO in Person) translates to English as: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference, Barcelona (Chief Financial Officer in Person)., at HelloFresh is on 16.11.2023.
    The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 19,400EUR and was down -5,04 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,145EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,31 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.455,83PKT (+0,70 %).

    HelloFresh

    -7,20 %
    -3,44 %
    -17,66 %
    -15,19 %
    -27,20 %
    -53,09 %
    +108,85 %
    -6,36 %
    ISIN:DE000A161408WKN:A16140



