publity AG Likely to Make Major Non-Cash Adjustments Amid PREOS Bond Restructuring

Facing a significant non-cash value adjustment due to a planned restructuring of the PREOS convertible bond, publity AG anticipates a net loss of EUR 200-250 million for 2023. Despite this, the company's asset management business is progressing as expected.

