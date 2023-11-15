    checkAd

    publity AG Likely to Make Major Non-Cash Adjustments Amid PREOS Bond Restructuring

    Facing a significant non-cash value adjustment due to a planned restructuring of the PREOS convertible bond, publity AG anticipates a net loss of EUR 200-250 million for 2023. Despite this, the company's asset management business is progressing as expected.

    • publity AG is considering extensive, non-cash value adjustment requirements due to the planned restructuring of the PREOS convertible bond.
    • The impairment requirement is likely to be between EUR 200-250 million in total.
    • The company expects a net loss for 2023 of EUR 200-250 million due to impairments.
    • Total assets are expected to be between EUR 230 - 280 million, with a robust equity base forecast at the end of 2023 with an equity ratio of 40-60%, even in the event of impairments.
    • The Executive Board of PREOS plans to convene a vote without a meeting of bondholders on the restructuring of the PREOS Convertible Bond 2019/2024 before December 9, 2023.
    • publity's operating asset management business is developing in line with expectations in 2023.

    The next important date, German Equity Forum, November 27 to 29, 2023, at publity is on 27.11.2023.
    The price of publity at the time of the news was 17,600EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

