    Cutting Costs for Zero Carbon Lithium Project: An In-depth Bridging Study

    Vulcan Energy Resources has unveiled the findings of its Bridging Engineering Study for the initial phase of its groundbreaking Zero Carbon Lithium Project, a pioneering initiative aiming to create the first integrated renewable geothermal energy and lithium hydroxide production with zero greenhouse gas emissions.

    • Vulcan Energy Resources has announced the results of its Bridging Engineering Study for Phase One of its Zero Carbon Lithium Project.
    • The project aims to be the first integrated renewable geothermal energy and lithium hydroxide producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions, securing Europe's lithium supply chain.
    • The project targets a production capacity of approximately 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per annum, enough for around 500,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.
    • The project also aims to provide affordable, baseload renewable energy and employment for local communities.
    • The Bridging Study has resulted in a reduction in CAPEX of approximately €100 million, bringing the estimated total to €1,399 million.
    • The project has robust financials, with an estimated NPV of €3.9 billion pre-tax and €2.6 billion post-tax, and target annual revenues of €705 million.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vulcan Energy Resources is on 25.03.2024.




    Autor: wO Newsflash
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
