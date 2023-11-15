Cutting Costs for Zero Carbon Lithium Project: An In-depth Bridging Study

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vulcan Energy Resources is on 25.03.2024.

Vulcan Energy Resources has unveiled the findings of its Bridging Engineering Study for the initial phase of its groundbreaking Zero Carbon Lithium Project, a pioneering initiative aiming to create the first integrated renewable geothermal energy and lithium hydroxide production with zero greenhouse gas emissions.

