MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Reports Strong Q3 Results, Affirms Year-End Outlook
MPC Capital has released its third-quarter results, showcasing a successful period with a 25% increase in pre-tax earnings. The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, with expectations for the 2023 financial year remaining steady.
- MPC Capital reveals figures for successful third quarter and confirms full-year outlook
- Adjusted earnings before taxes in the period from January to September increase by 25% to EUR 15.3 million
- Revenues from asset and investment management amount to EUR 21.8 million
- Revenues from the transaction business after nine months were on the level of the same period of the previous year at EUR 5.6 million
- MPC Capital acquired a further property in Berlin for its ESG residential real estate fund
- MPC Capital confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year, expecting consolidated revenues to be at the previous year's level and earnings before taxes to range between EUR 15.0 million and EUR 20.0 million
