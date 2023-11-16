MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Reports Strong Q3 Results, Affirms Year-End Outlook

MPC Capital reveals figures for successful third quarter and confirms full-year outlook

Adjusted earnings before taxes in the period from January to September increase by 25% to EUR 15.3 million

Revenues from asset and investment management amount to EUR 21.8 million

Revenues from the transaction business after nine months were on the level of the same period of the previous year at EUR 5.6 million

MPC Capital acquired a further property in Berlin for its ESG residential real estate fund

MPC Capital confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year, expecting consolidated revenues to be at the previous year's level and earnings before taxes to range between EUR 15.0 million and EUR 20.0 million

