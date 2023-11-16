Multitude's EBIT Soars by 50% to €32.5M in Just 9 Months!
Multitude SE has reported a stellar financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, with a significant surge in EBIT and revenue growth across all business segments.
- Multitude SE reported a 50% growth in EBIT for the first nine months of 2023, reaching EUR 32.5 million.
- The company's revenue grew by 6.2% to EUR 167.4 million, with growth in all three segments (SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox).
- The EBIT margin increased from 13.8% in the previous year to 19.4% in 2023, and after-tax profit doubled to EUR 12.4 million.
- Multitude SE maintains a strong cash position at EUR 167.0 million and expects to meet its EUR 45 million EBIT guidance for 2023.
- The company's total loans to customers increased to EUR 548.2 million at the end of Q3 2023, up 7.6% from the end of 2022.
- Multitude SE's total assets reached EUR 819.5 million at the end of Q3 2023, an increase of EUR 64.3 million compared to the end of 2022.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Multitude is on 16.11.2023.
The price of Multitude at the time of the news was 2,6500EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.
+0,38 %
-7,02 %
-16,14 %
-19,70 %
-7,50 %
-48,94 %
-73,23 %
-83,44 %
ISIN:FI4000106299WKN:A1W9NS
