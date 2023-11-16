STRABAG SE's 9M/2023 Trading Statement: Predicts Increased Output for 2023

The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 25.04.2024.The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 39,38and did not change compared to the previous day.

In the first three quarters of 2023, STRABAG SE has seen a significant 8% surge in its output volume, reaching €13.6 billion. The company's order backlog has also grown by 4%, amounting to €24.4 billion.

