STRABAG SE's 9M/2023 Trading Statement: Predicts Increased Output for 2023
In the first three quarters of 2023, STRABAG SE has seen a significant 8% surge in its output volume, reaching €13.6 billion. The company's order backlog has also grown by 4%, amounting to €24.4 billion.
- STRABAG SE has increased its output volume by 8% to € 13.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023
- The company's order backlog has also increased by 4% to € 24.4 billion
- STRABAG SE has raised its output forecast for 2023 from € 18.6 billion to around € 18.9 billion
- The average number of employees (FTE) in the first nine months of 2023 was 76,632, an increase of 4% compared to the same period of the previous year
- Despite challenging conditions, the Management Board expects a new record output volume of around € 18.9 billion for the 2023 financial year
- The company's goal of achieving an EBIT margin of at least 4% remains unchanged.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 25.04.2024.
The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 39,38EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,06 %
+4,10 %
+7,88 %
+6,64 %
+0,70 %
+42,66 %
+24,12 %
+83,81 %
-21,67 %
ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
