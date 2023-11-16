Orascom Development Holding: Strong Performance Amid EGP Devaluation & Rising Interest Rates
Despite facing challenges from EGP devaluation and rising interest rates, Orascom Development Holding has demonstrated robust operational performance in its 9M 2023 consolidated financial results.
- Orascom Development Holding released its consolidated financial results for 9M 2023, showing solid operational performance despite being affected by the EGP devaluation and rising interest rates.
- The company sold 45,350 sqm of land in El Gouna for a total value of CHF 11.5 million, 55 times its current book value.
- Net real estate sales were stable at CHF 468.1 million despite being affected by EGP devaluation.
- Total revenues decreased by 8.0% to reach CHF 422.8 million, primarily affected by foreign currency translation in Egypt.
- Net profit was down 17.1% to CHF 27.8 million after incurring a FX loss of CHF 6.6 million due to EGP devaluation.
- Hotel revenues increased by 23.7% to CHF 124.2 million.
