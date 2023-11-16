Orascom Development Holding: Strong Performance Amid EGP Devaluation & Rising Interest Rates

Orascom Development Holding released its consolidated financial results for 9M 2023, showing solid operational performance despite being affected by the EGP devaluation and rising interest rates.

The company sold 45,350 sqm of land in El Gouna for a total value of CHF 11.5 million, 55 times its current book value.

Net real estate sales were stable at CHF 468.1 million despite being affected by EGP devaluation.

Total revenues decreased by 8.0% to reach CHF 422.8 million, primarily affected by foreign currency translation in Egypt.

Net profit was down 17.1% to CHF 27.8 million after incurring a FX loss of CHF 6.6 million due to EGP devaluation.

Hotel revenues increased by 23.7% to CHF 124.2 million.

