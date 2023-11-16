    checkAd

    CTS Eventim Soars: Megastars and Smart Business Integration Fuel Strong Growth

    CTS Eventim, a leader in live entertainment, has seen a significant surge in its consolidated revenue and normalised EBITDA in the first three quarters of the year, marking a robust growth trajectory.

    • Consolidated revenue and normalised EBITDA of CTS Eventim grew by 23% and 34% respectively in the first nine months of the year compared to the prior-year period.
    • CTS Eventim offers attractive content in various live entertainment segments and has a strong reach among fans in Europe and beyond.
    • The company's online ticket sales increased by 27% in the period from January to September 2023.
    • Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2023 reached EUR 1.75 billion, a 23% increase compared to the prior-year period.
    • The Ticketing segment saw a 36% increase in revenue, driven by events featuring megastars and a variety of events on offer.
    • CTS Eventim expects its revenue for 2023 to be significantly higher than EUR 2 billion, with normalised EBITDA well above EUR 400 million.

    CTS Eventim

    +0,67 %
    +3,66 %
    +14,47 %
    +2,95 %
    +9,97 %
    +28,74 %
    +85,72 %
    +243,16 %
    +0,65 %
