CTS Eventim Soars: Megastars and Smart Business Integration Fuel Strong Growth
CTS Eventim, a leader in live entertainment, has seen a significant surge in its consolidated revenue and normalised EBITDA in the first three quarters of the year, marking a robust growth trajectory.
- Consolidated revenue and normalised EBITDA of CTS Eventim grew by 23% and 34% respectively in the first nine months of the year compared to the prior-year period.
- CTS Eventim offers attractive content in various live entertainment segments and has a strong reach among fans in Europe and beyond.
- The company's online ticket sales increased by 27% in the period from January to September 2023.
- Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2023 reached EUR 1.75 billion, a 23% increase compared to the prior-year period.
- The Ticketing segment saw a 36% increase in revenue, driven by events featuring megastars and a variety of events on offer.
- CTS Eventim expects its revenue for 2023 to be significantly higher than EUR 2 billion, with normalised EBITDA well above EUR 400 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CTS Eventim is on 16.11.2023.
The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 63,68EUR and was up +1,07 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 63,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.454,68PKT (+0,70 %).
+0,67 %
+3,66 %
+14,47 %
+2,95 %
+9,97 %
+28,74 %
+85,72 %
+243,16 %
+0,65 %
ISIN:DE0005470306WKN:547030
