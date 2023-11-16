CTS Eventim Soars: Megastars and Smart Business Integration Fuel Strong Growth

Consolidated revenue and normalised EBITDA of CTS Eventim grew by 23% and 34% respectively in the first nine months of the year compared to the prior-year period.

CTS Eventim offers attractive content in various live entertainment segments and has a strong reach among fans in Europe and beyond.

The company's online ticket sales increased by 27% in the period from January to September 2023.

Consolidated revenue for the first nine months of 2023 reached EUR 1.75 billion, a 23% increase compared to the prior-year period.

The Ticketing segment saw a 36% increase in revenue, driven by events featuring megastars and a variety of events on offer.

CTS Eventim expects its revenue for 2023 to be significantly higher than EUR 2 billion, with normalised EBITDA well above EUR 400 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CTS Eventim is on 16.11.2023.