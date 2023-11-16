M1 Kliniken AG Q3 2023 Report: Unprecedented Growth & Doubled Operating Results

Group sales increased by over 10% to EUR 236.6 million in the first nine months of 2023

Group EBITDA increased by over 55% from EUR 10.9 million to EUR 16.9 million

The operating result (Group EBIT) increased by over 98% to EUR 12.9 million

Sales in the Beauty segment increased by 28.5% to EUR 53.2 million

Four new aesthetic specialist centers were opened, bringing the total number of locations to 58

The international beauty markets achieved sales growth of almost 100% to over EUR 11.4 million and positive EBIT of EUR 0.3 million for the first time

