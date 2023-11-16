    checkAd

    M1 Kliniken AG Q3 2023 Report: Unprecedented Growth & Doubled Operating Results

    Kicking off 2023 with a bang, the group witnessed a surge in sales by over 10%, hitting a high of EUR 236.6 million in the first three quarters.

    • Group sales increased by over 10% to EUR 236.6 million in the first nine months of 2023
    • Group EBITDA increased by over 55% from EUR 10.9 million to EUR 16.9 million
    • The operating result (Group EBIT) increased by over 98% to EUR 12.9 million
    • Sales in the Beauty segment increased by 28.5% to EUR 53.2 million
    • Four new aesthetic specialist centers were opened, bringing the total number of locations to 58
    • The international beauty markets achieved sales growth of almost 100% to over EUR 11.4 million and positive EBIT of EUR 0.3 million for the first time

