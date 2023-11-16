SHL Medical achieves EcoVadis® Silver Medal and sets ambitious science-based climate targets (FOTO)
Zug (ots) - SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery
solutions, proudly announces receipt of the EcoVadis® Silver Medal for its
sustainability performance, positioning the company in the top 8% globally
within its industry. SHL Medical received further independent recognition for
its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has
approved the company'snear-term emissions targets.
EcoVadis® Silver Rating validates SHL Medical's sustainability performance
SHL's outstanding EcoVadis ® performance evaluation (69/100) reflects the
company's commitment and performance across all assessed areas: Environment,
Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The result ranks
SHL Medical in the top 8% in its industry, "manufacture of medical and dental
instruments and supplies", and in the top 25% of all companies globally.
Taking bold actions towards a sustainable future - SHL Medical's 2030
Sustainability Strategy
SHL Medical recently published its new sustainability strategy, which aims to
deliver positive societal impact across three key areas: enabling patients'
independence and outcomes, reducing the ecological footprint , and ensuring
responsible business practices.
"Our commitment towards sustainability is deeply ingrained in every facet of our
operations", says Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "We are
striving to be more transparent and accountable throughout our sustainability
journey and I am proud to see independent recognition of our efforts so far,
showing we are headed in the right direction. We know our responsibility extends
beyond the immediate horizon, and we aim to contribute long-term value for
society and the environment."
SBTi approves SHL Medical's climate targets
SBTi has approved SHL Medical's ambitious science-based emissions-reduction
targets for 2030. The confirmed near-term targets are:
· SHL Medical commits to reduce absolute direct (Scope 1) and indirect (scope 2)
greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2022 baseline year.
· SHL Medical commits to reducing its indirect (scope 3) greenhouse gas
emissions by at least 51.6% per Mio. units sold by 2030 from a 2022 baseline
year.
Learn more about SHL Medical's sustainability strategy and initiatives on the
official website (https://www.shl-medical.com/sustainability/) .
About EcoVadis®
EcoVadis (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecovadis/) was established in 2007
with the aim to help global businesses be more ethical, responsible, and
sustainable. It has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted
