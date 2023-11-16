SHL Medical achieves EcoVadis® Silver Medal and sets ambitious science-based climate targets (FOTO)

Zug (ots) - SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery

solutions, proudly announces receipt of the EcoVadis® Silver Medal for its

sustainability performance, positioning the company in the top 8% globally

within its industry. SHL Medical received further independent recognition for

its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has

approved the company'snear-term emissions targets.



EcoVadis® Silver Rating validates SHL Medical's sustainability performance





SHL's outstanding EcoVadis ® performance evaluation (69/100) reflects thecompany's commitment and performance across all assessed areas: Environment,Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The result ranksSHL Medical in the top 8% in its industry, "manufacture of medical and dentalinstruments and supplies", and in the top 25% of all companies globally.Taking bold actions towards a sustainable future - SHL Medical's 2030Sustainability StrategySHL Medical recently published its new sustainability strategy, which aims todeliver positive societal impact across three key areas: enabling patients'independence and outcomes, reducing the ecological footprint , and ensuringresponsible business practices."Our commitment towards sustainability is deeply ingrained in every facet of ouroperations", says Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "We arestriving to be more transparent and accountable throughout our sustainabilityjourney and I am proud to see independent recognition of our efforts so far,showing we are headed in the right direction. We know our responsibility extendsbeyond the immediate horizon, and we aim to contribute long-term value forsociety and the environment."SBTi approves SHL Medical's climate targetsSBTi has approved SHL Medical's ambitious science-based emissions-reductiontargets for 2030. The confirmed near-term targets are:· SHL Medical commits to reduce absolute direct (Scope 1) and indirect (scope 2)greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2022 baseline year.· SHL Medical commits to reducing its indirect (scope 3) greenhouse gasemissions by at least 51.6% per Mio. units sold by 2030 from a 2022 baselineyear.Learn more about SHL Medical's sustainability strategy and initiatives on theofficial website (https://www.shl-medical.com/sustainability/) .About EcoVadis®EcoVadis (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecovadis/) was established in 2007with the aim to help global businesses be more ethical, responsible, andsustainable. It has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted