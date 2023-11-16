    checkAd

    SHL Medical achieves EcoVadis® Silver Medal and sets ambitious science-based climate targets (FOTO)

    Zug (ots) - SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery
    solutions, proudly announces receipt of the EcoVadis® Silver Medal for its
    sustainability performance, positioning the company in the top 8% globally
    within its industry. SHL Medical received further independent recognition for
    its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has
    approved the company'snear-term emissions targets.

    EcoVadis® Silver Rating validates SHL Medical's sustainability performance

    SHL's outstanding EcoVadis ® performance evaluation (69/100) reflects the
    company's commitment and performance across all assessed areas: Environment,
    Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The result ranks
    SHL Medical in the top 8% in its industry, "manufacture of medical and dental
    instruments and supplies", and in the top 25% of all companies globally.

    Taking bold actions towards a sustainable future - SHL Medical's 2030
    Sustainability Strategy

    SHL Medical recently published its new sustainability strategy, which aims to
    deliver positive societal impact across three key areas: enabling patients'
    independence and outcomes, reducing the ecological footprint , and ensuring
    responsible business practices.

    "Our commitment towards sustainability is deeply ingrained in every facet of our
    operations", says Ulrich Faessler, CEO & Chairman of SHL Medical. "We are
    striving to be more transparent and accountable throughout our sustainability
    journey and I am proud to see independent recognition of our efforts so far,
    showing we are headed in the right direction. We know our responsibility extends
    beyond the immediate horizon, and we aim to contribute long-term value for
    society and the environment."

    SBTi approves SHL Medical's climate targets

    SBTi has approved SHL Medical's ambitious science-based emissions-reduction
    targets for 2030. The confirmed near-term targets are:

    · SHL Medical commits to reduce absolute direct (Scope 1) and indirect (scope 2)
    greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2022 baseline year.

    · SHL Medical commits to reducing its indirect (scope 3) greenhouse gas
    emissions by at least 51.6% per Mio. units sold by 2030 from a 2022 baseline
    year.

    Learn more about SHL Medical's sustainability strategy and initiatives on the
    official website (https://www.shl-medical.com/sustainability/) .

    About EcoVadis®

    EcoVadis (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecovadis/) was established in 2007
    with the aim to help global businesses be more ethical, responsible, and
    sustainable. It has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted
