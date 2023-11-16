    checkAd

    Artlist releases its 2024 Trend Report - Empower your brand to craft the content of tomorrow

    Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Artlist, the creative technology company
    used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, today released
    the Artlist Trend Report 2024 , featuring industry insights from business
    leaders from Google, Amazon, Meta, and actionable data from more than 7,000
    global content creators. It provides the most comprehensive look into how
    international brands should approach video content in 2024. The report explores
    how brands can push their boundaries, embrace new technology, and create a local
    connection in an increasingly global landscape.

    The Artlist Trend Report 2024 is a first-of-its-kind, not-yet-trending report
    with upcoming predictions designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward
    the future and create without limits. The full repor
    (http://artlist.io/blog/trend-report) http://artlist.io/blog/trend-report has
    several surprising predictions and data for any brand looking to stay ahead of
    the curb with impactful content.

    The top predictions of the Artlist Trend Report 2024 include:

    - Less technical work, more content. AI will continue to make the content
    creation process faster, cheaper, and more accessible. You'll often no longer
    have to invest time and resources into intensive editing and post-production.
    The survey reports that 52% of video creators already use AI in their creative
    process.
    - Push the boundaries of your brand. Minimalist design is out. Instead, thanks
    to Generative AI, surrealist visuals will start trending. Brands that want to
    stand out in 2024 must use these tools to innovatively reimagine visuals,
    sound, video, and motion design. Creators will find new ways to use FPV drone
    tech, AR/VR, and immersive consumer experiences.
    - Local talents, global reach. Technology and social media have made it easier
    for creators to monetize their content and get found online. For brands, this
    means greater opportunities to discover diverse and niche influencers with
    fiercely loyal audiences. Tapping into audience niches with voices they trust
    is a great way to authentically connect to new audiences and diversify your
    customer base.
    - Hire creative fire. There's been an uptick in companies taking their creative
    in-house rather than outsourcing to agencies. New technologies have also
    lowered the barriers to entry in terms of technical skills. So, in 2024,
    brands must employ top-notch creative talent and prioritize strategic thinking
    to stand out.
    - Personalization is paramount. In an era of content overload, personalization
    will be critical to cut through the noise. Brands should look to tailor and
    curate their content as much as possible, especially for Gen Z audiences. The
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Artlist releases its 2024 Trend Report - Empower your brand to craft the content of tomorrow Artlist, the creative technology company used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, today released the Artlist Trend Report 2024 , featuring industry insights from business leaders from Google, Amazon, Meta, and actionable data …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Mazars und FORVIS gründen globales Top-10-Netzwerk
    232 Leser
    Deutsche Automobilindustrie unter Zugzwang: Warum Produktionsprozesse jetzt dringend optimiert werden müssen - und wie das gelingt (FOTO)
    176 Leser
    Neues von den Klima-Milchfarmen: Sammeln von Messwerten und Tiergesundheit im Fokus
    132 Leser
    Mehr als 46 Millionen Erwerbstätige im 3. Quartal 2023 / Höchststand der ...
    132 Leser
    Neues Herkunftskennzeichen Deutschland stärkt Transparenz und Klarheit im Lebensmittelhandel ...
    128 Leser
    ADAC Heliservice wartet Bundespolizei-Hubschrauber (FOTO)
    128 Leser
    BMC feiert den Welt-COPD-Tag 2023 mit innovativen Produkten und globalen Veranstaltungen
    124 Leser
    Studie: Energieeffiziente Immobilien erzielen bis 33% höhere Marktpreise / Ost- schlägt ...
    124 Leser
    KI-Turbo PLM: Warum gut strukturierte Produktdaten der Wegbereiter für die Künstliche Intelligenz sind
    124 Leser
    Built by Nature vergibt 500.000 EUR im Rahmen des ersten weltweiten Preises mit Fokus auf ...
    120 Leser
    Studie: EU-Beitritt der Ukraine ist machbar
    296 Leser
    In stillem Gedenken - Jörg Wälder (FOTO)
    276 Leser
    TÜV-Verband Einladung: Online-Pressekonferenz "TÜV-Report 2024", 16.11.2023, 10 Uhr | Fahrzeugsicherheit in ...
    264 Leser
    Fünf digitale Innovationen aus dem ländlichen Raum ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
    260 Leser
    Lieferketten auf dem Prüfstand: Konsumgüterunternehmen und Einzelhändler investieren in Diversifizierung und regionale ...
    244 Leser
    China Unicom und Huawei helfen Exquisite Automotive bei der Bereitstellung einer kommerziellen, ...
    236 Leser
    Energiewende nimmt Fahrt auf: Erdgas dominiert Heizmarkt weiterhin, doch Wärmepumpen holen auf (FOTO)
    232 Leser
    Mazars und FORVIS gründen globales Top-10-Netzwerk
    232 Leser
    Oprah Winfrey für die "Pet Penny Challenge" für Haustiere nominiert; Video auf ...
    220 Leser
    Importe von Bekleidung von Januar bis September 2023 um 14,1 % gegenüber Vorjahreszeitraum ...
    212 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2228 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    972 Leser
    PwC Deutschland und Afida kooperieren bei Bestandsmigrationen in der Versicherungsbranche
    796 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    760 Leser
    Sparquote in Deutschland im internationalen Vergleich mit gut 11 % überdurchschnittlich
    556 Leser
    Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg und Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main kooperieren und streben ...
    540 Leser
    WAZ: Grünen-Politiker stellt Thyssenkrupp-Fördergelder infrage. Kritik an Vorstandschef ...
    520 Leser
    7 Euro-Länder im Vergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland sinken kräftig - Spanien mit großem Plus
    516 Leser
    Von 2012 bis 2022 gut 1 100 Krankenhausbetten für Kinder abgebaut
    500 Leser
    Schub für Kaltplasma: Viromed Medical, Terraplasma Medical und Wundex Group starten umfassende Kooperation zur ...
    480 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6756 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5500 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5475 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5260 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5132 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4092 Leser
    enomyc findet Käufer für MagForce AG (FOTO)
    3984 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt