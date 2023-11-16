Artlist releases its 2024 Trend Report - Empower your brand to craft the content of tomorrow

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Artlist, the creative technology company

used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, today released

the Artlist Trend Report 2024 , featuring industry insights from business

leaders from Google, Amazon, Meta, and actionable data from more than 7,000

global content creators. It provides the most comprehensive look into how

international brands should approach video content in 2024. The report explores

how brands can push their boundaries, embrace new technology, and create a local

connection in an increasingly global landscape.



The Artlist Trend Report 2024 is a first-of-its-kind, not-yet-trending report

with upcoming predictions designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward

the future and create without limits. The full repor

(http://artlist.io/blog/trend-report) http://artlist.io/blog/trend-report has

several surprising predictions and data for any brand looking to stay ahead of

the curb with impactful content.



