Artlist releases its 2024 Trend Report - Empower your brand to craft the content of tomorrow
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Artlist, the creative technology company
used by millions of digital creators and major brands worldwide, today released
the Artlist Trend Report 2024 , featuring industry insights from business
leaders from Google, Amazon, Meta, and actionable data from more than 7,000
global content creators. It provides the most comprehensive look into how
international brands should approach video content in 2024. The report explores
how brands can push their boundaries, embrace new technology, and create a local
connection in an increasingly global landscape.
The Artlist Trend Report 2024 is a first-of-its-kind, not-yet-trending report
with upcoming predictions designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward
the future and create without limits. The full repor
(http://artlist.io/blog/trend-report) http://artlist.io/blog/trend-report has
several surprising predictions and data for any brand looking to stay ahead of
the curb with impactful content.
The top predictions of the Artlist Trend Report 2024 include:
- Less technical work, more content. AI will continue to make the content
creation process faster, cheaper, and more accessible. You'll often no longer
have to invest time and resources into intensive editing and post-production.
The survey reports that 52% of video creators already use AI in their creative
process.
- Push the boundaries of your brand. Minimalist design is out. Instead, thanks
to Generative AI, surrealist visuals will start trending. Brands that want to
stand out in 2024 must use these tools to innovatively reimagine visuals,
sound, video, and motion design. Creators will find new ways to use FPV drone
tech, AR/VR, and immersive consumer experiences.
- Local talents, global reach. Technology and social media have made it easier
for creators to monetize their content and get found online. For brands, this
means greater opportunities to discover diverse and niche influencers with
fiercely loyal audiences. Tapping into audience niches with voices they trust
is a great way to authentically connect to new audiences and diversify your
customer base.
- Hire creative fire. There's been an uptick in companies taking their creative
in-house rather than outsourcing to agencies. New technologies have also
lowered the barriers to entry in terms of technical skills. So, in 2024,
brands must employ top-notch creative talent and prioritize strategic thinking
to stand out.
- Personalization is paramount. In an era of content overload, personalization
will be critical to cut through the noise. Brands should look to tailor and
curate their content as much as possible, especially for Gen Z audiences. The
0 Kommentare
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 73 | 0 |