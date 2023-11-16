    checkAd

    Tan Delta Systems launches SENSE-2, a new real-time oil monitoring system to significantly reduce operating costs for the manufacturing, machinery and lubrication sector

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Tan Delta (https://www.tandeltasystems.com/?utm_source
    =referral&utm_medium=manufacturing&utm_campaign=manufacturing_press_release)
    Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems
    is leading the way within the manufacturing and lubrication sector with the
    launch of SENSE-2. The new oil condition monitoring kit provides real-time data
    about machine oil quality to optimise maintenance and reduce operating costs.

    The SENSE-2 is plug-and-play and accurately identifies when oil reaches the end
    of its life, superseding traditional time-based maintenance schedules which can
    result in oil being discarded prematurely - with the potential of wasting up to
    50 per cent of its useful life.

    For the manufacturing and lubrication industries, SENSE-2's ability to extend
    maintenance intervals by monitoring equipment condition in real-time, results in
    answering the actual equipment needs rather than maintenance being driven by
    time-based scheduling. This, in conjunction with reducing the business's carbon
    footprint, will help support sustainability goals by reducing oil consumption by
    approximately 30 per cent per year, as well as reducing parts consumption and
    extending equipment life.

    Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Our SENSE-2 real-time
    monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics
    to detect any issues before the damage occurs, identifying subtle changes in
    equipment condition early. It can be fitted easily and efficiently to any
    existing equipment in any application and is configurable to any oil type.

    "Although oil analysis is not new, traditional lab sampling is expensive and
    impractical with other sensors focusing on specific parameters while missing
    others. Our system ensures the industry has access to superior quality
    information in an easy-to-use format, preventing excessive wear of components
    resulting in increased productivity and reduced machine downtime and maintenance
    costs."

    The real-time aspect of the system is what sets it apart, utilising unique
    active molecular-level analysis to detect all changes in oil condition and any
    contamination. The Tan Delta sensor works by providing a full-spectrum holistic
    (FSH(TM)) oil quality analysis, which continuously monitors the ratio of two key
    measurements, capacitance and conductance, to provide real-time insight.

    This molecular analysis taking place every few seconds, enables accurate
    tracking of oil degradation as well as detecting contamination and early signs
    of internal equipment problems. This allows for precise predictions of
    maintenance points crucially optimising maintenance scheduling, and reducing
    costs and downtime.

    The OQSx-G2 oil quality sensor within the SENSE-2 kit is also available as a
    Mobile Oil Tester (MOT) kit, created with workshops and mobile maintenance teams
    in mind. Any oil from any equipment can be sampled and tested simply and easily
    on-site in seconds. The sensor is used in conjunction with the MOT software,
    which operates on any Windows-based laptop, tablet or PC. Users simply install
    the MOT app, connect it to the sensor, collect the sample in one of the bottles
    provided and follow the steps in the software to test the sample.

    For more information on Tan Delta's SENSE-2 Display Kit and Tan Delta's MOT kit
    and how they can benefit your business, please visit
    http://www.tandeltasystems.com/ .

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277919/SENSE_2_Product.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tan-delta-syst
    ems-launches-sense-2-a-new-real-time-oil-monitoring-system-to-significantly-redu
    ce-operating-costs-for-the-manufacturing-machinery-and-lubrication-sector-301990
    850.html

    Contact:

    For media enquiries on Tan Delta Systems,
    please contact Bex Pearce at The MTM Agency on bex@themtmagency.com,
    07467899618

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172588/5650911
    OTS: Tan Delta Systems



