Tan Delta Systems launches SENSE-2, a new real-time oil monitoring system to significantly reduce operating costs for the manufacturing, machinery and lubrication sector
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Tan Delta (https://www.tandeltasystems.com/?utm_source
=referral&utm_medium=manufacturing&utm_campaign=manufacturing_press_release)
Systems, a manufacturer of real-time oil quality monitoring sensors and systems
is leading the way within the manufacturing and lubrication sector with the
launch of SENSE-2. The new oil condition monitoring kit provides real-time data
about machine oil quality to optimise maintenance and reduce operating costs.
The SENSE-2 is plug-and-play and accurately identifies when oil reaches the end
of its life, superseding traditional time-based maintenance schedules which can
result in oil being discarded prematurely - with the potential of wasting up to
50 per cent of its useful life.
For the manufacturing and lubrication industries, SENSE-2's ability to extend
maintenance intervals by monitoring equipment condition in real-time, results in
answering the actual equipment needs rather than maintenance being driven by
time-based scheduling. This, in conjunction with reducing the business's carbon
footprint, will help support sustainability goals by reducing oil consumption by
approximately 30 per cent per year, as well as reducing parts consumption and
extending equipment life.
Chris Greenwood, CEO at Tan Delta Systems said: "Our SENSE-2 real-time
monitoring utilises our world-leading sensor technology and associated analytics
to detect any issues before the damage occurs, identifying subtle changes in
equipment condition early. It can be fitted easily and efficiently to any
existing equipment in any application and is configurable to any oil type.
"Although oil analysis is not new, traditional lab sampling is expensive and
impractical with other sensors focusing on specific parameters while missing
others. Our system ensures the industry has access to superior quality
information in an easy-to-use format, preventing excessive wear of components
resulting in increased productivity and reduced machine downtime and maintenance
costs."
The real-time aspect of the system is what sets it apart, utilising unique
active molecular-level analysis to detect all changes in oil condition and any
contamination. The Tan Delta sensor works by providing a full-spectrum holistic
(FSH(TM)) oil quality analysis, which continuously monitors the ratio of two key
measurements, capacitance and conductance, to provide real-time insight.
This molecular analysis taking place every few seconds, enables accurate
tracking of oil degradation as well as detecting contamination and early signs
of internal equipment problems. This allows for precise predictions of
maintenance points crucially optimising maintenance scheduling, and reducing
costs and downtime.
The OQSx-G2 oil quality sensor within the SENSE-2 kit is also available as a
Mobile Oil Tester (MOT) kit, created with workshops and mobile maintenance teams
in mind. Any oil from any equipment can be sampled and tested simply and easily
on-site in seconds. The sensor is used in conjunction with the MOT software,
which operates on any Windows-based laptop, tablet or PC. Users simply install
the MOT app, connect it to the sensor, collect the sample in one of the bottles
provided and follow the steps in the software to test the sample.
For more information on Tan Delta's SENSE-2 Display Kit and Tan Delta's MOT kit
and how they can benefit your business, please visit
http://www.tandeltasystems.com/ .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277919/SENSE_2_Product.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tan-delta-syst
ems-launches-sense-2-a-new-real-time-oil-monitoring-system-to-significantly-redu
ce-operating-costs-for-the-manufacturing-machinery-and-lubrication-sector-301990
850.html
Contact:
For media enquiries on Tan Delta Systems,
please contact Bex Pearce at The MTM Agency on bex@themtmagency.com,
07467899618
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172588/5650911
OTS: Tan Delta Systems
