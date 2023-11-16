BehaVR and Fern Health Merge To Form RealizedCare, Launch Digital Care Management Platform to Unlock the Value of Digital Therapeutics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aachen, Germany (ots) - The merger will accelerate a new

digitally-powered care management solution for chronic pain and beyond;

Pharmaceutical company Grünenthal becomes the largest investor in the combined

enterprise



BehaVR (https://www.behavr.com/) , a pioneering force in digital therapeutics

(DTx) experiences, and Fern Health (https://www.fernhealth.com/) , a virtual

chronic pain management program, today announced the signing of an agreement to

merge their businesses and create a new digital care management solution for

chronic pain. The new offering will be branded as RealizedCare, and strives to

meet the increased demand for evidence-based, more scalable, impactful and

economically viable solutions for a range of mental and behavioral health

burdens, beginning with chronic pain.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

RealizedCare introduces an advanced care management platform powered by DTxtechnology. The platform's approach, which combines DTx with traditionalwraparound services, will unlock value-based chronic pain management at scale.Grünenthal (http://www.grunenthal.com/) , a global research-based pharmaceuticalcompany and parent company of Fern Health, has partnered with RealizedCare as astrategic investor, delivering on its shared vision of a world free of pain.Chronic pain impacts an estimated 52 million adults(https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7215a1.htm) in the United States anddrives an estimated $261 billion to $300 billion in direct healthcare costs(https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2729797) per year.Due to the highly individual and complex nature of persistent pain, health plansand providers have long struggled to adequately support those who experience itand manage the associated costs. RealizedCare's disruptive offering represents apivotal moment in the evolution of care delivery."We've spent the last five years building, perfecting and validatingevidence-based, immersive, digital therapeutics designed to address fear andpain," said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR and CEO ofRealizedCare."Through this new offering, we will unlock the power of thoseinterventions to scale personalized care to individuals impacted by chronic painin a way that prioritizes outcomes, and offers the integrated support needed tomanage these symptoms effectively."RealizedCare will work with health plans, employers and value-based providers toidentify, assess and engage members with chronic pain via a fully managedsolution. With RealizedCare, members and patients are guided through apersonalized care journey, receive digital interventions, are connected to a