BehaVR and Fern Health Merge To Form RealizedCare, Launch Digital Care Management Platform to Unlock the Value of Digital Therapeutics
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aachen, Germany (ots) - The merger will accelerate a new
digitally-powered care management solution for chronic pain and beyond;
Pharmaceutical company Grünenthal becomes the largest investor in the combined
enterprise
BehaVR (https://www.behavr.com/) , a pioneering force in digital therapeutics
(DTx) experiences, and Fern Health (https://www.fernhealth.com/) , a virtual
chronic pain management program, today announced the signing of an agreement to
merge their businesses and create a new digital care management solution for
chronic pain. The new offering will be branded as RealizedCare, and strives to
meet the increased demand for evidence-based, more scalable, impactful and
economically viable solutions for a range of mental and behavioral health
burdens, beginning with chronic pain.
RealizedCare introduces an advanced care management platform powered by DTx
technology. The platform's approach, which combines DTx with traditional
wraparound services, will unlock value-based chronic pain management at scale.
Grünenthal (http://www.grunenthal.com/) , a global research-based pharmaceutical
company and parent company of Fern Health, has partnered with RealizedCare as a
strategic investor, delivering on its shared vision of a world free of pain.
Chronic pain impacts an estimated 52 million adults
(https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7215a1.htm) in the United States and
drives an estimated $261 billion to $300 billion in direct healthcare costs
(https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2729797) per year.
Due to the highly individual and complex nature of persistent pain, health plans
and providers have long struggled to adequately support those who experience it
and manage the associated costs. RealizedCare's disruptive offering represents a
pivotal moment in the evolution of care delivery.
"We've spent the last five years building, perfecting and validating
evidence-based, immersive, digital therapeutics designed to address fear and
pain," said Aaron Gani, founder and CEO of BehaVR and CEO of
RealizedCare."Through this new offering, we will unlock the power of those
interventions to scale personalized care to individuals impacted by chronic pain
in a way that prioritizes outcomes, and offers the integrated support needed to
manage these symptoms effectively."
RealizedCare will work with health plans, employers and value-based providers to
identify, assess and engage members with chronic pain via a fully managed
solution. With RealizedCare, members and patients are guided through a
personalized care journey, receive digital interventions, are connected to a
