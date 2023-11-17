    checkAd

    Datacolor's Fiscal Outlook for 2022/23: A Comprehensive Analysis

    In the fiscal year 2022/23, Datacolor soared to new heights, achieving record sales and expanding its global footprint in the color management market. Despite a dip in consumer sales, industrial sales surged, bolstering the company's overall performance.

    • Datacolor achieved record sales in fiscal year 2022/23
    • Sales to industrial customers increased significantly, while sales in the consumer market decreased
    • Datacolor acquired the Swiss color software company matchmycolor LLC
    • Datacolor expanded its market position in color management software and its global presence in the color management market
    • Net sales for fiscal year 2022/23 were USD 93.2 million, exceeding the previous year by 6.7%
    • Datacolor continued to report increased sales in all market regions, with the largest increase in Europe



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  17   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Datacolor's Fiscal Outlook for 2022/23: A Comprehensive Analysis In the fiscal year 2022/23, Datacolor soared to new heights, achieving record sales and expanding its global footprint in the color management market. Despite a dip in consumer sales, industrial sales surged, bolstering the company's overall …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1156 Leser
    Bayer: Chancen trotz Kursschwäche - Analysten uneinig über Zukunftsaussichten und Kursziel
    688 Leser
    Siemens Energy: Schwächeres Quartal, aber positive Aussichten und Einigung auf Hilfen
    592 Leser
    Alstom plant Verkauf von Unternehmensteilen und Kapitalerhöhung zur Schuldenreduzierung
    580 Leser
    Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag über 32 Leopard-Panzer für Ukraine-Krieg - Lieferung nächstes Jahr!
    580 Leser
    Ölpreise sinken: US-Ölreserven steigen überraschend stark
    576 Leser
    Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht nicht abgestimmtes Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco Technologies - ...
    568 Leser
    Vencora UK Limited plant öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Crealogix Holding Aktien
    512 Leser
    NATO plant Erneuerung der Radar-Aufklärungsflugzeug-Flotte in Deutschland: Neue Boeing E-7A ...
    504 Leser
    Continental: Arbeitnehmervertretung fordert Verzicht auf betriebsbedingte Kündigungen
    496 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1156 Leser
    Disney-Aktie steigt um 7% nach positivem Earningsbericht - Dividende wird wieder eingeführt!
    856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    768 Leser
    Adyen-Aktien steigen um 27% nach Veröffentlichung neuer Mittelfristziele - Analysten sehen ...
    732 Leser
    Bayer: Chancen trotz Kursschwäche - Analysten uneinig über Zukunftsaussichten und Kursziel
    688 Leser
    Eckert & Ziegler: Beeindruckendes Umsatzwachstum in den ersten 9 Monaten 2023
    660 Leser
    Revolutionäres Gerät 'Ai Pin' von Humane: Das Ende des Smartphones?
    628 Leser
    Varta übertrifft Markterwartungen im dritten Quartal - Aktien steigen um 5,7%
    620 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz an den Märkten: Alle Indizes im Plus - MDAX und SDAX führen
    608 Leser
    Siemens Energy: Schwächeres Quartal, aber positive Aussichten und Einigung auf Hilfen
    592 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4552 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3212 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2152 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2120 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1976 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1976 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1696 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4552 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3452 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3212 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3192 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3184 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2856 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2612 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2508 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2152 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2120 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt