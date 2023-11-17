Datacolor's Fiscal Outlook for 2022/23: A Comprehensive Analysis
In the fiscal year 2022/23, Datacolor soared to new heights, achieving record sales and expanding its global footprint in the color management market. Despite a dip in consumer sales, industrial sales surged, bolstering the company's overall performance.
- Datacolor achieved record sales in fiscal year 2022/23
- Sales to industrial customers increased significantly, while sales in the consumer market decreased
- Datacolor acquired the Swiss color software company matchmycolor LLC
- Datacolor expanded its market position in color management software and its global presence in the color management market
- Net sales for fiscal year 2022/23 were USD 93.2 million, exceeding the previous year by 6.7%
- Datacolor continued to report increased sales in all market regions, with the largest increase in Europe
