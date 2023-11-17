    checkAd
    Original-Research: Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Original-Research Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Solides Q3 mit starkem Wachstum im Kreditportfolio und engem Kostenmanagement.
    • EBIT steigt um 27% YoY, Multitude auf Kurs, um EBIT-Ziel für FY23 zu erreichen.
    • Aktie stark unterbewertet, Union Investment reduziert Position, Kurspotenzial vorhanden.

    Original-Research: Multitude SE - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Multitude SE

    Unternehmen: Multitude SE
    ISIN: FI4000106299

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 17.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 11,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

    Solid Q3 // Fully on track to reach guidance; chg

    Yesterday, Multitude published Q3Ž23 figures. While current trading remained solid, the ongoing tight cost control is bearing fruit, visible in the ongoing strong bottom line:

    Sales came in at EUR 57.9m (4% qoq, 7% yoy) is broadly in line with our estimates of EUR 58.9m, driven by the strong growth of the lending portfolio to 548m (5% qoq, 8% yoy). Importantly all three tribes contributed to the growth (ferratum tribe: EUR 46.8m, 4% qoq, 3% yoy; CapitalBox: EUR 5.5m, 5% qoq, 23% yoy; sweep: EUR 5.0m, 6% qoq, 30% yoy).

    EBIT increased by 27% yoy to EUR 11.6m (4% qoq), in line with our estimate of EUR 12.2m. The strength resulted from ongoing tight cost control (personnel: +6% yoy; other operating expenses: -6% yoy) and a further growing loan book at stable margins that is driving top line. As interest expenses came in as expected at EUR 6.4m (21% qoq, 79% yoy vs. eNuW: EUR 6.5m), EBT increased by 13% yoy to EUR 5.8m.

    With another solid quarter in the books, Multitude is still seen well on track to reach its FY23 EBIT guidance of EUR 45m (vs eNuW: EUR 44.6m, 41% yoy). Further sequential growth of the net loan book in Q4 to EUR 560m until eoy, combined with ongoing tight cost control should allow to reach the goal with an implied EBIT margin of 19%. Expecting a further moderate sequential increase of interest expenses, we see EPS to stand at EUR 0.65 at YE.
    In a nutshell, Multitude should remain a growing company with perspectively three profit centers within the Group (currently two: ferratum and CapitalBox). The strategic transition from a near prime loan provider to a prime loan provider bode well for the company and should continue to eliminate risks, further stabilizing operations and profits. More details should be provided during the CMD next Tuesday.

    The stock is still heavily mispriced, trading at negative EV and a 3.3x PEŽ23, completely neglecting the promising guidance for 2023e and 2024e and the earnings potential.

    Importantly, Union Investment announced earlier this week to have reduced its position to below 5% from >10%. This share overhang that burdened the stock over last quarters should now be rather off the table and should provide tailwind for the stock.

    BUY with an unchanged EUR 11 PT, based on our residual income model.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28319.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 11,00 Euro


    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt