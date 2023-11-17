    checkAd
    • Q3 Preview: Steady top-line growth and sound profitability expected.
    • Q3 recurring revenues to increase by 5.6% to EUR 19.4m.
    • NFON remains on track for growth in the European PBX market.

    Unternehmen: NFON AG
    ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 17.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 10,50
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Q3e: Cost savings continue to bear fruit ; chg.

    NFON will release Q3 figures on November 23rd, which are seen to show steady top-line growth paired with sound profitability following the implementation of several cost-saving measures.

    Q3 recurring revenues are expected to increase by 5.6% to EUR 19.4m based on an increased seat base (eNuW: +1.6% qoq to 650k) as well as a pickup in airtime. Overall sales are set to grow 3.5% yoy to EUR 21.0m, implying a recurring revenue ratio of 93% which allows for good visibility in light of the company's high customer retention (churn rate EUR 4m).
    Overall, the company appears to remain on track to grasp the growth potential in the still under penetrated European PBX market. On top of this, NFON is seen to significantly benefit from cross-selling thanks to well perceived premium products like CC Hub, which should allow for a continuous margin expansion going forward. While 2023e will still be a transitional year, the measures implemented by the new CEO Patrik Heider are seen to show full effect in 2024e as we estimate significantly improving profitability as well as a positive FCF generation (eNuW: EUR 1.7m) for the first time since the IPO.

    With than in mind, the current valuation appears undemanding. Shares are trading on depressed levels of 1.2x EV/Sales 2023e (vs 2x historic average).

    Reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 10.50 based on DCF.

    Die NFON Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +5,70 % und einem Kurs von 6,68EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 10,50 Euro


