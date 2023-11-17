With INA, Sopra Steria and Telefónica are propelling the telecommunications industry into the quantum era and revolutionising network management
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech
sector, working closely with Telefónica, is revolutionising network management
and planning with the launch of the Intelligent Network Analyzer (INA). This
digital twin solution shows how quantum technology can improve mobile service
and make networks more energy-efficient.
Leveraging the Azure Quantum solution, Sopra Steria and Telefónica are
harnessing the latest breakthroughs in quantum technology to optimise telecoms
networks in Germany, showing how they can boost their technological performance
while becoming more energy-efficient and sustainable.
This quantum simulation, which was successfully carried out with Telefónica's
mobile network data, combines real-time mapping and dynamic traffic management
within a single system. It speeds up and optimises network planning, which up
until now had been handled manually by operators. With millions of possible
combinations, mapping the network was a major challenge for classical computers
and required a significant amount of computing time. By processing multiple
calculations in parallel, quantum computing now offers real-time analysis of
network capacity to optimise traffic flow.
The INA project will also help to prevent network overload while at the same
time reducing the number of unused redundant connections. By identifying
potentially superfluous connections and reallocating the load to different parts
of the network, INA helps to fully exploit network capacity without the need for
hardware upgrades or extensions.
INA is set to significantly reduce Telefónica's energy and environmental
footprint in Germany, resulting in a more sustainable network, while improving
the quality of service for its mobile users.
Sven Wißmann (Global Industry Lead Telecommunications) at Sopra Steria ,
commented: "The INA project is more than just a breakthrough in mobile network
analysis. It's a demonstration how partners use innovative technology and the
power of co-creation to generate a positive and measurable impact in the
telecoms industry. In collaboration with Telefónica, we've developed a unique
solution that simultaneously boosts the performance, operational efficiency and
sustainability of mobile networks. We're extremely proud of this joint
accomplishment, which exemplifies our commitment to a more responsible digital
world, and redefines the standards of our respective industries."
Bernhard Walther (Manager Transport Network Performance) at Telefónica , added:
"We can test things and see the effect directly. This is network management of
the future, and it's already happening today. Thanks to INA, our network
engineers can find the fastest routes for data and they can simulate network
configurations and construction activities on the computer. We know what will
happen before technicians and crews get to work. This saves time and money, and
we improve our service for our customers."
About Sopra Steria
Steria Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 55,000 employees in
nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and
software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation
and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end
solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by
combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative
technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at
the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for
its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2022, the Group
generated revenues of EUR5.1 billion.
The world is how we shape it
Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN:
FR0000050809
For more information, visit us at http://www.soprasteria.com/
About Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland is one of the leading integrated telecommunications
providers in Germany, with more than 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3
million broadband lines. We offer mobile and fixed network services for private
and business customers as well as innovative digital solutions based on our
infrastructure and the analysis of mobile data.
