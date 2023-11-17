    checkAd

    With INA, Sopra Steria and Telefónica are propelling the telecommunications industry into the quantum era and revolutionising network management

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech
    sector, working closely with Telefónica, is revolutionising network management
    and planning with the launch of the Intelligent Network Analyzer (INA). This
    digital twin solution shows how quantum technology can improve mobile service
    and make networks more energy-efficient.

    Leveraging the Azure Quantum solution, Sopra Steria and Telefónica are
    harnessing the latest breakthroughs in quantum technology to optimise telecoms
    networks in Germany, showing how they can boost their technological performance
    while becoming more energy-efficient and sustainable.

    This quantum simulation, which was successfully carried out with Telefónica's
    mobile network data, combines real-time mapping and dynamic traffic management
    within a single system. It speeds up and optimises network planning, which up
    until now had been handled manually by operators. With millions of possible
    combinations, mapping the network was a major challenge for classical computers
    and required a significant amount of computing time. By processing multiple
    calculations in parallel, quantum computing now offers real-time analysis of
    network capacity to optimise traffic flow.

    The INA project will also help to prevent network overload while at the same
    time reducing the number of unused redundant connections. By identifying
    potentially superfluous connections and reallocating the load to different parts
    of the network, INA helps to fully exploit network capacity without the need for
    hardware upgrades or extensions.

    INA is set to significantly reduce Telefónica's energy and environmental
    footprint in Germany, resulting in a more sustainable network, while improving
    the quality of service for its mobile users.

    Sven Wißmann (Global Industry Lead Telecommunications) at Sopra Steria ,
    commented: "The INA project is more than just a breakthrough in mobile network
    analysis. It's a demonstration how partners use innovative technology and the
    power of co-creation to generate a positive and measurable impact in the
    telecoms industry. In collaboration with Telefónica, we've developed a unique
    solution that simultaneously boosts the performance, operational efficiency and
    sustainability of mobile networks. We're extremely proud of this joint
    accomplishment, which exemplifies our commitment to a more responsible digital
    world, and redefines the standards of our respective industries."

    Bernhard Walther (Manager Transport Network Performance) at Telefónica , added:
    "We can test things and see the effect directly. This is network management of
    the future, and it's already happening today. Thanks to INA, our network
    engineers can find the fastest routes for data and they can simulate network
    configurations and construction activities on the computer. We know what will
    happen before technicians and crews get to work. This saves time and money, and
    we improve our service for our customers."

    About Sopra Steria

    Steria Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 55,000 employees in
    nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and
    software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation
    and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end
    solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by
    combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative
    technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at
    the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for
    its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2022, the Group
    generated revenues of EUR5.1 billion.

    The world is how we shape it

    Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN:
    FR0000050809

    For more information, visit us at http://www.soprasteria.com/

    About Telefónica Deutschland

    Telefónica Deutschland is one of the leading integrated telecommunications
    providers in Germany, with more than 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3
    million broadband lines. We offer mobile and fixed network services for private
    and business customers as well as innovative digital solutions based on our
    infrastructure and the analysis of mobile data.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280154/Telefonica_Logo.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-ina-sopra
    -steria-and-telefonica-are-propelling-the-telecommunications-industry-into-the-q
    uantum-era-and-revolutionising-network-management-301992053.html

    Contact:

    Aurélien Flaugnatti,
    aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com / Solenne Bonnet,
    +33 (0)6 42 85 77 03 - solenne.bonnet@soprasteria.com

