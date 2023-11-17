With INA, Sopra Steria and Telefónica are propelling the telecommunications industry into the quantum era and revolutionising network management

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Sopra Steria, a major player in the European techsector, working closely with Telefónica, is revolutionising network managementand planning with the launch of the Intelligent Network Analyzer (INA). Thisdigital twin solution shows how quantum technology can improve mobile serviceand make networks more energy-efficient.Leveraging the Azure Quantum solution, Sopra Steria and Telefónica areharnessing the latest breakthroughs in quantum technology to optimise telecomsnetworks in Germany, showing how they can boost their technological performancewhile becoming more energy-efficient and sustainable.This quantum simulation, which was successfully carried out with Telefónica'smobile network data, combines real-time mapping and dynamic traffic managementwithin a single system. It speeds up and optimises network planning, which upuntil now had been handled manually by operators. With millions of possiblecombinations, mapping the network was a major challenge for classical computersand required a significant amount of computing time. By processing multiplecalculations in parallel, quantum computing now offers real-time analysis ofnetwork capacity to optimise traffic flow.The INA project will also help to prevent network overload while at the sametime reducing the number of unused redundant connections. By identifyingpotentially superfluous connections and reallocating the load to different partsof the network, INA helps to fully exploit network capacity without the need forhardware upgrades or extensions.INA is set to significantly reduce Telefónica's energy and environmentalfootprint in Germany, resulting in a more sustainable network, while improvingthe quality of service for its mobile users.Sven Wißmann (Global Industry Lead Telecommunications) at Sopra Steria ,commented: "The INA project is more than just a breakthrough in mobile networkanalysis. It's a demonstration how partners use innovative technology and thepower of co-creation to generate a positive and measurable impact in thetelecoms industry. In collaboration with Telefónica, we've developed a uniquesolution that simultaneously boosts the performance, operational efficiency andsustainability of mobile networks. We're extremely proud of this jointaccomplishment, which exemplifies our commitment to a more responsible digitalworld, and redefines the standards of our respective industries."Bernhard Walther (Manager Transport Network Performance) at Telefónica , added:"We can test things and see the effect directly. This is network management ofthe future, and it's already happening today. Thanks to INA, our networkengineers can find the fastest routes for data and they can simulate networkconfigurations and construction activities on the computer. We know what willhappen before technicians and crews get to work. This saves time and money, andwe improve our service for our customers."About Sopra SteriaSteria Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 55,000 employees innearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services andsoftware development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformationand obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-endsolutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive bycombining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovativetechnologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people atthe heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work forits clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2022, the Groupgenerated revenues of EUR5.1 billion.The world is how we shape itSopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - ISIN:FR0000050809For more information, visit us at http://www.soprasteria.com/About Telefónica DeutschlandTelefónica Deutschland is one of the leading integrated telecommunicationsproviders in Germany, with more than 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3million broadband lines. We offer mobile and fixed network services for privateand business customers as well as innovative digital solutions based on ourinfrastructure and the analysis of mobile data.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280154/Telefonica_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-ina-sopra-steria-and-telefonica-are-propelling-the-telecommunications-industry-into-the-quantum-era-and-revolutionising-network-management-301992053.htmlContact:Aurélien Flaugnatti,aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com / Solenne Bonnet,+33 (0)6 42 85 77 03 - solenne.bonnet@soprasteria.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172599/5651636OTS: Sopra Steria

