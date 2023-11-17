    checkAd

    Germany Becomes More Friendly to International Skilled Labor

    Berlin (ots) - The country with Europe's largest economy has eased the
    requirements for non-EU nationals, particularly those with needed skills, to
    gain employment permits.

    As of November 18, rewritten legislation in Germany makes it easier for people
    from outside the EU who wish to live and work in the country.

    Under the new Skilled Immigration Act and the new EU Blue Card, people with a
    university degree and a job offer only have to make around EUR 43,800 a year to
    qualify for a residence permit for employment. The minimum earnings for those in
    certain professions where the need for skilled labor is greatest (for instance,
    STEM disciplines) must only earn around EUR 39,683.

    IT specialists do not have to possess a university degree, if they can show they
    have three years of professional experience.

    Permanent residence permits can be granted after as little as 21 months, if
    candidates learn German.

    "These legislative changes will make it easier for international companies
    working in Germany to recruit the top-quality employees they need," says Robert
    Hermann, CEO of the German government's international business promotion agency,
    Germany Trade & Invest. "It's an example of the government ensuring German
    competitiveness amid global bottlenecks of skilled labor in key sectors."

    A recent study showed that the overwhelming majority of Blue Card holders in
    Germany remain in the country long term:

    https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/eu-blue-card-holders-tend-to-stay-in-germany-10220
    44

    Further easements for skilled workers from abroad for will come info force in
    early 2024:

    https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/hot-topics/skilled-workforce-germany-got-talents#9
    95426

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
    business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
    German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
    business location.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Manager, Communications
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin Germany
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5651755
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



