Germany Becomes More Friendly to International Skilled Labor

Berlin (ots) - The country with Europe's largest economy has eased the

requirements for non-EU nationals, particularly those with needed skills, to

gain employment permits.



As of November 18, rewritten legislation in Germany makes it easier for people

from outside the EU who wish to live and work in the country.





Under the new Skilled Immigration Act and the new EU Blue Card, people with auniversity degree and a job offer only have to make around EUR 43,800 a year toqualify for a residence permit for employment. The minimum earnings for those incertain professions where the need for skilled labor is greatest (for instance,STEM disciplines) must only earn around EUR 39,683.IT specialists do not have to possess a university degree, if they can show theyhave three years of professional experience.Permanent residence permits can be granted after as little as 21 months, ifcandidates learn German."These legislative changes will make it easier for international companiesworking in Germany to recruit the top-quality employees they need," says RobertHermann, CEO of the German government's international business promotion agency,Germany Trade & Invest. "It's an example of the government ensuring Germancompetitiveness amid global bottlenecks of skilled labor in key sectors."A recent study showed that the overwhelming majority of Blue Card holders inGermany remain in the country long term:https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/eu-blue-card-holders-tend-to-stay-in-germany-1022044Further easements for skilled workers from abroad for will come info force inearly 2024:https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/hot-topics/skilled-workforce-germany-got-talents#995426Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for internationalbusiness promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany andGerman companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as abusiness location.Contact:Jefferson ChaseSenior Manager, CommunicationsGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstrasse 6010117 Berlin Germany+49 1796873724Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5651755OTS: Germany Trade & Invest