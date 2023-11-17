Germany Becomes More Friendly to International Skilled Labor
Berlin (ots) - The country with Europe's largest economy has eased the
requirements for non-EU nationals, particularly those with needed skills, to
gain employment permits.
As of November 18, rewritten legislation in Germany makes it easier for people
from outside the EU who wish to live and work in the country.
requirements for non-EU nationals, particularly those with needed skills, to
gain employment permits.
As of November 18, rewritten legislation in Germany makes it easier for people
from outside the EU who wish to live and work in the country.
Under the new Skilled Immigration Act and the new EU Blue Card, people with a
university degree and a job offer only have to make around EUR 43,800 a year to
qualify for a residence permit for employment. The minimum earnings for those in
certain professions where the need for skilled labor is greatest (for instance,
STEM disciplines) must only earn around EUR 39,683.
IT specialists do not have to possess a university degree, if they can show they
have three years of professional experience.
Permanent residence permits can be granted after as little as 21 months, if
candidates learn German.
"These legislative changes will make it easier for international companies
working in Germany to recruit the top-quality employees they need," says Robert
Hermann, CEO of the German government's international business promotion agency,
Germany Trade & Invest. "It's an example of the government ensuring German
competitiveness amid global bottlenecks of skilled labor in key sectors."
A recent study showed that the overwhelming majority of Blue Card holders in
Germany remain in the country long term:
https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/eu-blue-card-holders-tend-to-stay-in-germany-10220
44
Further easements for skilled workers from abroad for will come info force in
early 2024:
https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/hot-topics/skilled-workforce-germany-got-talents#9
95426
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5651755
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
university degree and a job offer only have to make around EUR 43,800 a year to
qualify for a residence permit for employment. The minimum earnings for those in
certain professions where the need for skilled labor is greatest (for instance,
STEM disciplines) must only earn around EUR 39,683.
IT specialists do not have to possess a university degree, if they can show they
have three years of professional experience.
Permanent residence permits can be granted after as little as 21 months, if
candidates learn German.
"These legislative changes will make it easier for international companies
working in Germany to recruit the top-quality employees they need," says Robert
Hermann, CEO of the German government's international business promotion agency,
Germany Trade & Invest. "It's an example of the government ensuring German
competitiveness amid global bottlenecks of skilled labor in key sectors."
A recent study showed that the overwhelming majority of Blue Card holders in
Germany remain in the country long term:
https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/eu-blue-card-holders-tend-to-stay-in-germany-10220
44
Further easements for skilled workers from abroad for will come info force in
early 2024:
https://www.gtai.de/en/invest/hot-topics/skilled-workforce-germany-got-talents#9
95426
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government agency for international
business promotion. It helps international companies set up shop in Germany and
German companies do business abroad. It also promotes Germany in general as a
business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Manager, Communications
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin Germany
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5651755
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 53 | 0 |