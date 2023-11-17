The European Commission Approves Label Update for TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab), Expanding Its Use to a Broader Group of Paediatric Patients with Recurrent Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - - TAKHZYRO® is the First Routine Prevention Treatment

of HAE Approved in the EU for Patients Under the Age of Six.



- The therapeutical indication for TAKHZYRO® has been extended to patients aged

2 years and older .1



- O ffers a New Preventative Treatment Option for young HAE patients with high

unmet need





Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced the European Commission has approvedTAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks ofHereditary Angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 2 years and older1, expanding itsinitial approved use and making it the first long-term prophylactic treatment ofHAE available in European Economic Area for patients under the age of six.2,3,4The recently approved extension of the indication in paediatric patients waspaired with an additional strength of 150 mg for Lanadelumab solution forinjection in pre-filled syringe. TAKHZYRO® 150mg should be used in patients aged2 years and older and weighing less than 40 kg to prevent angioedema attacks inpatients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).1Previously indicated for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE inpatients aged 12 years and older in the EEA5, the update is supported byclinical data from Phase 3 Study SHP643-3016, in combination with extrapolationof data from the pivotal Adult and Adolescent Study DX-2930-037, and by qualitydata supporting the new 150 mg pre-filled syringe formulation8. Overall, thesafety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO® in preventing Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)attacks in paediatric patients aged 2 and above was demonstrated and the benefitrisk-balance was considered positive.The EMA is the second Agency recommending approval in paediatric population 2years of age and older, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)approval of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) in Februarythis year, for the same expanded use of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo).9"Potentially fatal upper airway angioedema has been reported in patients asyoung as 3 years old10, presenting an acute unmet need in some of the mostvulnerable of HAE patients." said Didier Relin, Head of International Regulatoryat Takeda. "With this expanded label, TAKHZYRO® offers a welcomed newpreventative treatment option for the paediatric HAE patient population, and onethat can be administered at home with the support of a trained caregiver."Notes to editors:European Commission Decision number: EMEA/H/C/004806/X/0034/GAbout HAEHereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurringattacks of oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body, including theabdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can bedebilitating and painful.11 Attacks that obstruct the airways can causeasphyxiation and are potentially life threatening.12 HAE affects an estimated 1in 50,000 people worldwide.13 It is often under recognised, under diagnosed andunder treated.11HAE, like so many other rare diseases, is highly complex, and patients, theirfamilies and caregivers often undergo years of strain trying to understand theirdisease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain access to the medicines they need.At Takeda we are a committed champion for the patients we serve. Everyindividual living with HAE is unique and by listening and reacting to theirneeds, we translate the insights we gain into innovative solutions - fromdiagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the science is crucial to the way weoperate and we are bold in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and developtreatments that will make a difference to the lives of HAE patients, theirsupport networks and those medical professionals who care for them.About Lanadelumab (TAKHZYRO®)Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds anddecreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for routine prevention of recurrentattacks of HAE in patients aged 2 years and older. It was studied in one of thelargest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration,and Lanadelumab consistently demonstrated HAE attack reduction. Lanadelumab isformulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximatelytwo weeks. Lanadelumab is intended for self-administration or administration bya caregiver once trained by a healthcare professional.5About Study SHP643-301 (SPRING Study)SHP643-301 is A Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Safety, PK,Pharmacodynamics, And Clinical Activity/Outcomes of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) forPrevention Against Acute Attacks of HAE in Pediatric Patients 2 To <12 Years ofAge. The safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical programfor patients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverse events andno dropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfully reached thesecondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of TAKHZYRO inpreventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as characterizing thepharmacodynamics of TAKHZYRO in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.6About Takeda Pharmaceutical CompanyTakeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leaderheadquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transformingtreatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet.Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, RareGenetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also maketargeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We arefocusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making adifference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment optionsand leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to createa robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improvingquality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care inapproximately 80 countries and regions.Important NoticeFor the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oralpresentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral materialdiscussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda")regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefings and anyquestion-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does notconstitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation ofany offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell orotherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approvalin any jurisdiction.1 https://www.jaci-inpractice.org/article/S2213-2198(23)01019-X/pdf#:~:text=How%20does%20this%20study%20impact,prophylaxis%20in%20this%20age%20group .2 HAEGARDA® (C1 Esterase Inhibitor Subcutaneous [Human]). ProductCharacteristics.3 CINRYZE® (C1 esterase inhibitor [human]). Product Characteristics.4 Farkas, H., Martinez-Saguer, I., Bork, K., Bowen, T., Craig, T., Frank, M.,... & Zuraw, B. (2017). International consensus on the diagnosis and managementof pediatric patients with hereditary angioedema with C1 inhibitor deficiency.Allergy, 72(2), 300-313.5 European Medicines Agency, TAKHZYRO Summary of Product Characteristics.Available at:http://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/index_en.htm LastAccessed: November 2023.6 Maurer M, Lumry WR, Li H, et al. Efficacy and Safety of Lanadelumab inPediatric Patients Aged 2 to <12 years With Hereditary Angioedema: Results Fromthe Open-Label, Multicenter Phase 3 SPRING Study. Abstract submitted to EuropeanAcademy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Hybrid Congress 2022.7 https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/newsreleases/2022/takedas-takhzyro-open-label-phase-3-study-met-its-objectives-in-children-ages-2-to-12-years-of-age-with-hereditary-angioedema/8 https://www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu/ctr-search/trial/2015-003943-20/results9 TAKHZYRO®(lanadelumab-flyo) injection. U.S. Prescribing Information.10 Bork, K., Hardt, J., Schicketanz, K. H., & Ressel, N. (2003). Clinicalstudies of sudden upper airway obstruction in patients with hereditaryangioedema due to C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency. Archives of InternalMedicine, 163(10), 1229-1235.11 Mau rer, M., Magerl, M., et al. (2022). The international WAO/EAACI guidelinefor the management of hereditary angioedema-The 2021 revision and update.Allergy, 77(7), 1961-1990. https://doi.org/10.1111/all.15214 .12 Banerji, A., Davis, K. H., Brown, T. M., Hollis, K., Hunter, S. M., Long, J.,... & Devercelli, G. (2020). Patient-reported burden of hereditary angioedema:findings from a patient survey in the United States. Annals of Allergy, Asthma &Immunology, 124(6), 600-607.13 Longhurst, H. J., & Bork, K. (2019). Hereditary angioedema: an update oncauses, manifestations and treatment. British Journal of Hospital Medicine,80(7), 391-398.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830807/Takeda_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-european-commission-approves-label-update-for-takhzyro-lanadelumab-expanding-its-use-to-a-broader-group-of-paediatric-patients-with-recurrent-attacks-of-hereditary-angioedema-hae-301992261.htmlContact:Rebecca Northridge,Rebecca.northridge@takeda.com,+41 044 555 10Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/120974/5651902OTS: Takeda Pharma Vertrieb GmbH & Co. KG