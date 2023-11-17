    checkAd

    The European Commission Approves Label Update for TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab), Expanding Its Use to a Broader Group of Paediatric Patients with Recurrent Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

    Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - - TAKHZYRO® is the First Routine Prevention Treatment
    of HAE Approved in the EU for Patients Under the Age of Six.

    - The therapeutical indication for TAKHZYRO® has been extended to patients aged
    2 years and older .1

    - O ffers a New Preventative Treatment Option for young HAE patients with high
    unmet need

    Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced the European Commission has approved
    TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of
    Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 2 years and older1, expanding its
    initial approved use and making it the first long-term prophylactic treatment of
    HAE available in European Economic Area for patients under the age of six.2,3,4

    The recently approved extension of the indication in paediatric patients was
    paired with an additional strength of 150 mg for Lanadelumab solution for
    injection in pre-filled syringe. TAKHZYRO® 150mg should be used in patients aged
    2 years and older and weighing less than 40 kg to prevent angioedema attacks in
    patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).1

    Previously indicated for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE in
    patients aged 12 years and older in the EEA5, the update is supported by
    clinical data from Phase 3 Study SHP643-3016, in combination with extrapolation
    of data from the pivotal Adult and Adolescent Study DX-2930-037, and by quality
    data supporting the new 150 mg pre-filled syringe formulation8. Overall, the
    safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO® in preventing Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
    attacks in paediatric patients aged 2 and above was demonstrated and the benefit
    risk-balance was considered positive.

    The EMA is the second Agency recommending approval in paediatric population 2
    years of age and older, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)
    approval of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) in February
    this year, for the same expanded use of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo).9

    "Potentially fatal upper airway angioedema has been reported in patients as
    young as 3 years old10, presenting an acute unmet need in some of the most
    vulnerable of HAE patients." said Didier Relin, Head of International Regulatory
    at Takeda. "With this expanded label, TAKHZYRO® offers a welcomed new
    preventative treatment option for the paediatric HAE patient population, and one
    that can be administered at home with the support of a trained caregiver."

    Notes to editors:

    European Commission Decision number: EMEA/H/C/004806/X/0034/G

    About HAE

    Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurring
    attacks of oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body, including the
    abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can be
    debilitating and painful.11 Attacks that obstruct the airways can cause
    asphyxiation and are potentially life threatening.12 HAE affects an estimated 1
    in 50,000 people worldwide.13 It is often under recognised, under diagnosed and
    under treated.11

    HAE, like so many other rare diseases, is highly complex, and patients, their
    families and caregivers often undergo years of strain trying to understand their
    disease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain access to the medicines they need.
    At Takeda we are a committed champion for the patients we serve. Every
    individual living with HAE is unique and by listening and reacting to their
    needs, we translate the insights we gain into innovative solutions - from
    diagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the science is crucial to the way we
    operate and we are bold in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and develop
    treatments that will make a difference to the lives of HAE patients, their
    support networks and those medical professionals who care for them.

    About Lanadelumab (TAKHZYRO®)

    Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and
    decreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for routine prevention of recurrent
    attacks of HAE in patients aged 2 years and older. It was studied in one of the
    largest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration,
    and Lanadelumab consistently demonstrated HAE attack reduction. Lanadelumab is
    formulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximately
    two weeks. Lanadelumab is intended for self-administration or administration by
    a caregiver once trained by a healthcare professional.5

    About Study SHP643-301 (SPRING Study)

    SHP643-301 is A Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Safety, PK,
    Pharmacodynamics, And Clinical Activity/Outcomes of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) for
    Prevention Against Acute Attacks of HAE in Pediatric Patients 2 To <12 Years of
    Age. The safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical program
    for patients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverse events and
    no dropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfully reached the
    secondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of TAKHZYRO in
    preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as characterizing the
    pharmacodynamics of TAKHZYRO in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.6

    About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

    Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader
    headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming
    treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet.
    Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare
    Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make
    targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are
    focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a
    difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options
    and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create
    a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving
    quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in
    approximately 80 countries and regions.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt