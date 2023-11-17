The European Commission Approves Label Update for TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab), Expanding Its Use to a Broader Group of Paediatric Patients with Recurrent Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced the European Commission has approved
TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of
Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 2 years and older1, expanding its
initial approved use and making it the first long-term prophylactic treatment of
HAE available in European Economic Area for patients under the age of six.2,3,4
The recently approved extension of the indication in paediatric patients was
paired with an additional strength of 150 mg for Lanadelumab solution for
injection in pre-filled syringe. TAKHZYRO® 150mg should be used in patients aged
2 years and older and weighing less than 40 kg to prevent angioedema attacks in
patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).1
Previously indicated for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE in
patients aged 12 years and older in the EEA5, the update is supported by
clinical data from Phase 3 Study SHP643-3016, in combination with extrapolation
of data from the pivotal Adult and Adolescent Study DX-2930-037, and by quality
data supporting the new 150 mg pre-filled syringe formulation8. Overall, the
safety and efficacy of TAKHZYRO® in preventing Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
attacks in paediatric patients aged 2 and above was demonstrated and the benefit
risk-balance was considered positive.
The EMA is the second Agency recommending approval in paediatric population 2
years of age and older, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)
approval of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) in February
this year, for the same expanded use of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab-flyo).9
"Potentially fatal upper airway angioedema has been reported in patients as
young as 3 years old10, presenting an acute unmet need in some of the most
vulnerable of HAE patients." said Didier Relin, Head of International Regulatory
at Takeda. "With this expanded label, TAKHZYRO® offers a welcomed new
preventative treatment option for the paediatric HAE patient population, and one
that can be administered at home with the support of a trained caregiver."
Notes to editors:
European Commission Decision number: EMEA/H/C/004806/X/0034/G
About HAE
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that results in recurring
attacks of oedema - swelling - in various parts of the body, including the
abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat. The swelling can be
debilitating and painful.11 Attacks that obstruct the airways can cause
asphyxiation and are potentially life threatening.12 HAE affects an estimated 1
in 50,000 people worldwide.13 It is often under recognised, under diagnosed and
under treated.11
HAE, like so many other rare diseases, is highly complex, and patients, their
families and caregivers often undergo years of strain trying to understand their
disease, get a definitive diagnosis and gain access to the medicines they need.
At Takeda we are a committed champion for the patients we serve. Every
individual living with HAE is unique and by listening and reacting to their
needs, we translate the insights we gain into innovative solutions - from
diagnosis to ongoing management. Advancing the science is crucial to the way we
operate and we are bold in our mission to accelerate diagnosis and develop
treatments that will make a difference to the lives of HAE patients, their
support networks and those medical professionals who care for them.
About Lanadelumab (TAKHZYRO®)
Lanadelumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that specifically binds and
decreases plasma kallikrein and is indicated for routine prevention of recurrent
attacks of HAE in patients aged 2 years and older. It was studied in one of the
largest prevention studies in HAE with the longest active treatment duration,
and Lanadelumab consistently demonstrated HAE attack reduction. Lanadelumab is
formulated for subcutaneous administration and has a half-life of approximately
two weeks. Lanadelumab is intended for self-administration or administration by
a caregiver once trained by a healthcare professional.5
About Study SHP643-301 (SPRING Study)
SHP643-301 is A Multicenter, Open-Label Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Safety, PK,
Pharmacodynamics, And Clinical Activity/Outcomes of TAKHZYRO® (lanadelumab) for
Prevention Against Acute Attacks of HAE in Pediatric Patients 2 To <12 Years of
Age. The safety profile was consistent with that seen in the clinical program
for patients 12 years of age and older; there were no serious adverse events and
no dropouts due to adverse events. The study also successfully reached the
secondary objective evaluating the clinical activity/outcome of TAKHZYRO in
preventing hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks as well as characterizing the
pharmacodynamics of TAKHZYRO in paediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.6
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader
headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming
treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet.
Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare
Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make
targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are
focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a
difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options
and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create
a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving
quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in
approximately 80 countries and regions.
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral
presentation, any question-and-answer session and any written or oral material
discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda")
regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefings and any
question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not
constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or
otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval
in any jurisdiction.
