Cantourage Group SE Posts Major Revenue Boost in 2023's First 9 Months, Affirms Year-End Forecast
In the first three quarters of 2023, Cantourage Group SE has experienced a remarkable surge in revenue, with a noteworthy 85% increase from the previous year, reaching EUR 17.2 million. Despite a slight negative EBITDA due to approval delays for new production facilities, the company remains optimistic about future efficiency gains.
- Cantourage Group SE reported significant revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023, with revenues of EUR 17.2 million, an increase of 85% compared to the same period in the previous year.
- The operating result (EBITDA) of Cantourage was EUR -0.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, still slightly negative due to delays in the approval of new production facilities.
- Cantourage expects significant efficiency gains in the coming years in a rapidly growing market, with the first effects expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The company has focused on optimizing its purchasing and sales activities, launching its own telemedicine platform for cannabis called Telecan° and signing a long-term supply agreement for cannabis with the Swiss cannabis company Astrasana.
- Cantourage has started working with two new cultivation partners, SUMO Cannabis and VASCO (both Canada), and launched eight new flower varieties from six growers (all in Canada).
- Cantourage continues to expect to achieve its forecast for the full year 2023, expecting an increase in revenues in the high double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year and a break-even result at EBITDA level.
