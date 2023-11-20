    checkAd

    Cantourage Group SE Posts Major Revenue Boost in 2023's First 9 Months, Affirms Year-End Forecast

    In the first three quarters of 2023, Cantourage Group SE has experienced a remarkable surge in revenue, with a noteworthy 85% increase from the previous year, reaching EUR 17.2 million. Despite a slight negative EBITDA due to approval delays for new production facilities, the company remains optimistic about future efficiency gains.

    • Cantourage Group SE reported significant revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023, with revenues of EUR 17.2 million, an increase of 85% compared to the same period in the previous year.
    • The operating result (EBITDA) of Cantourage was EUR -0.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, still slightly negative due to delays in the approval of new production facilities.
    • Cantourage expects significant efficiency gains in the coming years in a rapidly growing market, with the first effects expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • The company has focused on optimizing its purchasing and sales activities, launching its own telemedicine platform for cannabis called Telecan° and signing a long-term supply agreement for cannabis with the Swiss cannabis company Astrasana.
    • Cantourage has started working with two new cultivation partners, SUMO Cannabis and VASCO (both Canada), and launched eight new flower varieties from six growers (all in Canada).
    • Cantourage continues to expect to achieve its forecast for the full year 2023, expecting an increase in revenues in the high double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year and a break-even result at EBITDA level.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
