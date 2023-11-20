    checkAd

    Audius SE Boosts Operating Performance by 8% in 9 Months, Anticipates Slight Dip in 2023

    In the first nine months, audius SE has seen an 8% rise in total operating performance, reaching EUR 58.3 million, up from EUR 54.0 million last year. Despite a slight shortfall expected for 2023, the company remains optimistic.

    • audius SE increased its total operating performance by 8% to EUR 58.3 million after 9 months, compared to EUR 54.0 million the previous year.
    • The company's EBITDA remained at the previous year's level of EUR 6.2 million.
    • Total operating performance in 2023 is expected to fall slightly short of the target figure of 80 million.
    • The company's order backlog as of September 30, 2023, increased to around EUR 55.7 million, up from EUR 45.6 million the previous year.
    • Despite lower than planned total operating performance, audius SE remains confident that the EBITDA figure of EUR 8 million will be achieved.
    • The company expects further growth and usual profitability in the coming year, despite overall economic conditions.

    The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at audius is on 27.11.2023.

