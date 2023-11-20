Audius SE Boosts Operating Performance by 8% in 9 Months, Anticipates Slight Dip in 2023

The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at audius is on 27.11.2023.

In the first nine months, audius SE has seen an 8% rise in total operating performance, reaching EUR 58.3 million, up from EUR 54.0 million last year. Despite a slight shortfall expected for 2023, the company remains optimistic.

