Audius SE Boosts Operating Performance by 8% in 9 Months, Anticipates Slight Dip in 2023
In the first nine months, audius SE has seen an 8% rise in total operating performance, reaching EUR 58.3 million, up from EUR 54.0 million last year. Despite a slight shortfall expected for 2023, the company remains optimistic.
- audius SE increased its total operating performance by 8% to EUR 58.3 million after 9 months, compared to EUR 54.0 million the previous year.
- The company's EBITDA remained at the previous year's level of EUR 6.2 million.
- Total operating performance in 2023 is expected to fall slightly short of the target figure of 80 million.
- The company's order backlog as of September 30, 2023, increased to around EUR 55.7 million, up from EUR 45.6 million the previous year.
- Despite lower than planned total operating performance, audius SE remains confident that the EBITDA figure of EUR 8 million will be achieved.
- The company expects further growth and usual profitability in the coming year, despite overall economic conditions.
The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at audius is on 27.11.2023.
+2,40 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
-3,03 %
-17,42 %
+43,82 %
+150,98 %
+617,09 %
+43,82 %
ISIN:NL0006129074WKN:A0M530
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
