Marinomed Biotech: Steady Q1-Q3 2023 Revenue & Notable Business Growth
Despite a projected weaker 2023, a robust growth pipeline for 2024 and beyond is anticipated, fueled by business development progress for Budesolv and Tacrosolv, high demand for Carragelose virus blockers, and an expanding product portfolio.
- Stable revenues of €7.2 million in the first three quarters of 2023 (compared to €7.1 million in the same period in 2022)
- Progress in business development for Budesolv and Tacrosolv with several interested parties
- High demand for Carragelose virus blockers and expansion of the product portfolio for allergy and lifestyle growth markets
- Weaker full year 2023 expected, but strong growth pipeline for 2024 and beyond
- Cash position as of September 30, 2023, amounted to €2.8 million
- Short-term slowdown expected in the Carragelose business, but market launches of allergy blocker and eye drops planned for 2024 and ongoing licensing negotiations should have a positive impact on revenue situation next year
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Marinomed Biotech is on 12.02.2024.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 38,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
-0,13 %
+4,23 %
+3,38 %
-6,14 %
-45,97 %
-68,69 %
-50,13 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
