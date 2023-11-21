Marinomed Biotech: Steady Q1-Q3 2023 Revenue & Notable Business Growth

Stable revenues of €7.2 million in the first three quarters of 2023 (compared to €7.1 million in the same period in 2022)

Progress in business development for Budesolv and Tacrosolv with several interested parties

High demand for Carragelose virus blockers and expansion of the product portfolio for allergy and lifestyle growth markets

Weaker full year 2023 expected, but strong growth pipeline for 2024 and beyond

Cash position as of September 30, 2023, amounted to €2.8 million

Short-term slowdown expected in the Carragelose business, but market launches of allergy blocker and eye drops planned for 2024 and ongoing licensing negotiations should have a positive impact on revenue situation next year

