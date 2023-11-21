DATAGROUP Exceeds EBITDA Forecast, Meets Revenue & Earnings Guidance for 2022/2023
Unveiling its preliminary results for FY 2022/2023, DATAGROUP SE, a top-tier German IT service company, reports robust financial performance with revenues hitting the upper guidance range.
- DATAGROUP SE presents preliminary results for FY 2022/2023 - Revenues came in at EUR 497.8m, at the upper end of the guidance range - Gross profit increased by 3.5% to EUR 341.2m - DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies with 3,500 employees - The company offers IT infrastructure and business application services - DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process
The next important date, Publication of the preliminary annual financial figures 2022/2023, at DATAGROUP is on 21.11.2023.
The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 55,10EUR and was up +3,09 % compared with the previous day.
1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,73 % since publication.
+2,34 %
+1,29 %
+6,99 %
-2,82 %
-12,05 %
+26,96 %
+77,51 %
+710,77 %
+1.462,86 %
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7WKN:A0JC8S
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
