DATAGROUP Outperforms in 2022/2023: Revenue and Earnings Targets Hit, EBITDA Forecast Surpassed
In its preliminary results for FY 2022/2023, DATAGROUP SE has reported robust financial performance, with revenues and EBITDA surpassing expectations. The company's strong demand for its CORBOX services and strategic investments in AI, cyber security, and cloud services have significantly contributed to this growth.
- DATAGROUP SE has published its preliminary results for FY 2022/2023, with revenues at EUR 497.8m, which is at the upper end of the guidance of EUR 485–500m.
- The company's EBITDA was up 4.9% to EUR 80.2m, exceeding the guidance of EUR 76–80m. EBIT grew to EUR 45.3m, a 9.3% increase from the previous year.
- DATAGROUP has seen strong demand for its CORBOX services and plans further acquisitions in the current fiscal year.
- The company has invested in and plans to expand its AI, cyber security, and cloud services to drive growth.
- The balance sheet total dropped to EUR 465.3m as of 30 September 2023, with an improved equity ratio of 31.7%. Net debt was EUR 112.6m.
- For the fiscal year ended 30 September 2023, the management intends to propose a dividend in line with the historic dividend policy with a payout ratio of about 40% of the net profit.
The next important date, Publication of the preliminary annual financial figures 2022/2023, at DATAGROUP is on 21.11.2023.
The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 54,60EUR and was up +2,15 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7WKN:A0JC8S
