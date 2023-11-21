DATAGROUP Outperforms in 2022/2023: Revenue and Earnings Targets Hit, EBITDA Forecast Surpassed

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary annual financial figures 2022/2023, at DATAGROUP is on 21.11.2023.The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 54,60and was up +2,15compared with the previous day.

In its preliminary results for FY 2022/2023, DATAGROUP SE has reported robust financial performance, with revenues and EBITDA surpassing expectations. The company's strong demand for its CORBOX services and strategic investments in AI, cyber security, and cloud services have significantly contributed to this growth.

