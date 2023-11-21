Swiss Re: Insurance Industry Bolsters Resilience Amid Tough Conditions

Total premium growth is forecasted to be 2.2% annually for the next two years, higher than the average of the past five years.

The insurance industry is expected to improve profitability due to increasing investment returns and hard market conditions.

Geopolitics play a dominant role in driving the economic environment, with global real GDP growth estimated at 2.2% for 2024.

Inflation and interest rates in developed markets are expected to stay higher in the next decade, with global inflation forecasted to moderate to 5.1% in 2024.

The world economy is expected to slow down in 2024, with major economies diverging and Europe experiencing contraction.

The insurance industry's financial position strengthens resilience against macroeconomic and geopolitical risks.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Re is on 16.02.2024.The price of Swiss Re at the time of the news was 104,63and was up +0,24compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 104,60this corresponds to a minus of -0,02since publication.