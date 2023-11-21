Multitude Unveils Future Strategy and Profit Growth Targets till 2026
In a bold move to bolster its market presence, Multitude is set to leverage FinTech megatrends like big data, AI, and machine learning. This includes the expansion of their FinTech platform and the introduction of a new 'Corporate Banking' tribe.
- The company plans to distribute between 25 and 50% of profits to shareholders, subject to approval.
- Multitude aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 20% by 2026 and achieve industry-leading customer satisfaction scores.
- The company focuses on operational successes, including a significant increase in customer loans and an increase in EBIT.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Multitude is on 18.03.2024.
The price of Multitude at the time of the news was 3,2200EUR and was up +1,58 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:FI4000106299WKN:A1W9NS
