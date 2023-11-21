Infosys Collaborates with Proximus, Offering Fiber and New Digital Services to More Customers

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration will enable Proximus to modernize

its IT stack, optimize costs and broaden its portfolio of offerings



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html









%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced yet another

successful collaboration with Proximus

(https://www.proximus.be/en/id_personal/personal.html) , Belgium's leading

digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT

modernization and consolidation project. The project will see Infosys

consolidating key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the

main IT stack, enabling them among others to offer fiber and new digital

services to more of its customers.



