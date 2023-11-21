    checkAd

    Infosys Collaborates with Proximus, Offering Fiber and New Digital Services to More Customers

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration will enable Proximus to modernize
    its IT stack, optimize costs and broaden its portfolio of offerings

    Infosys
    nfosys.com%2Fen.html&data=05%7C01%7Csesiddiqui%40microsoft.com%7C1cfb6e041be54e6
    b623008db0ad65954%7C72f988bf86f141af91ab2d7cd011db47%7C1%7C0%7C63811568808468480
    0%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLC
    JXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=VxyQcvQJP5tEHcjOT0oMnb0L8%2FnLeCuj86G111szH80
    (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
    next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced yet another
    successful collaboration with Proximus
    (https://www.proximus.be/en/id_personal/personal.html) , Belgium's leading
    digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT
    modernization and consolidation project. The project will see Infosys
    consolidating key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the
    main IT stack, enabling them among others to offer fiber and new digital
    services to more of its customers.

    As part of the project, Infosys acted as a managing partner to synergize
    Proximus' and its affiliate's ecosystems, adopting an outcome-based model. The
    highly complex project spanned 70+ applications, multiple vendors, and was
    successfully completed in time and within budget. As result, the affiliate's
    technology stack was modernized to meet future demands, with accelerated time to
    market, and an increased portfolio of offerings.

    The collaboration builds on Infosys' existing 25-year relationship with Proximus
    to transform, develop and maintain Proximus' IT applications.

    Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said , "Our
    affiliates are an important part of Proximus' multi-brand strategy. They have a
    fantastic reputation in Belgium when it comes to quality service at great
    prices. In order to continue to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced
    portfolio of offerings to all our customers, it was crucial to achieve deeper
    integration in the Proximus IT stack. A complex transition, involving multiple
    vendors, applications in an evolving landscape meant that we needed new
    operating model and sourcing strategy that could anticipate and adapt to our
    requirements. Infosys as a managing partner for this venture with the
    out-tasking model enabled us to successfully complete the program on time and
    with great quality of delivery."

    Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader,
