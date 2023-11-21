Infosys Collaborates with Proximus, Offering Fiber and New Digital Services to More Customers
its IT stack, optimize costs and broaden its portfolio of offerings
%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced yet another
successful collaboration with Proximus
(https://www.proximus.be/en/id_personal/personal.html) , Belgium's leading
digital services and communications solutions provider, to deliver an IT
modernization and consolidation project. The project will see Infosys
consolidating key components of the IT stack of a Proximus affiliate into the
main IT stack, enabling them among others to offer fiber and new digital
services to more of its customers.
As part of the project, Infosys acted as a managing partner to synergize
Proximus' and its affiliate's ecosystems, adopting an outcome-based model. The
highly complex project spanned 70+ applications, multiple vendors, and was
successfully completed in time and within budget. As result, the affiliate's
technology stack was modernized to meet future demands, with accelerated time to
market, and an increased portfolio of offerings.
The collaboration builds on Infosys' existing 25-year relationship with Proximus
to transform, develop and maintain Proximus' IT applications.
Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said , "Our
affiliates are an important part of Proximus' multi-brand strategy. They have a
fantastic reputation in Belgium when it comes to quality service at great
prices. In order to continue to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced
portfolio of offerings to all our customers, it was crucial to achieve deeper
integration in the Proximus IT stack. A complex transition, involving multiple
vendors, applications in an evolving landscape meant that we needed new
operating model and sourcing strategy that could anticipate and adapt to our
requirements. Infosys as a managing partner for this venture with the
out-tasking model enabled us to successfully complete the program on time and
with great quality of delivery."
Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader,
Proximus' and its affiliate's ecosystems, adopting an outcome-based model. The
highly complex project spanned 70+ applications, multiple vendors, and was
successfully completed in time and within budget. As result, the affiliate's
technology stack was modernized to meet future demands, with accelerated time to
market, and an increased portfolio of offerings.
The collaboration builds on Infosys' existing 25-year relationship with Proximus
to transform, develop and maintain Proximus' IT applications.
Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said , "Our
affiliates are an important part of Proximus' multi-brand strategy. They have a
fantastic reputation in Belgium when it comes to quality service at great
prices. In order to continue to ensure smooth operations and an enhanced
portfolio of offerings to all our customers, it was crucial to achieve deeper
integration in the Proximus IT stack. A complex transition, involving multiple
vendors, applications in an evolving landscape meant that we needed new
operating model and sourcing strategy that could anticipate and adapt to our
requirements. Infosys as a managing partner for this venture with the
out-tasking model enabled us to successfully complete the program on time and
with great quality of delivery."
Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader,
