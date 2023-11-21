10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for six new-build solar projects signed in Germany
Hamburg (ots) - Sunnic Lighthouse, a subsidiary of Europe's leading photovoltaic
(PV) developer ENERPARC AG, based in Hamburg, and special purpose vehicles
(SPVs) owned by ENERPARC AG, have signed PPAs with bp to offtake fixed priced
power linked to six projects in Northern Germany.
Starting in 2024, Sunnic and SPVs will deliver 70.5 GWh of solar power per year
to bp, the sole off-taker, over a ten-year term, equivalent to the annual use of
approximately 20,000 households. A portfolio of six new-build solar parks
ultimately owned by parent company ENERPARC, with a total capacity of 76.5
megawatts, will generate the renewable power.
The fixed volume PPAs, which are based on a pre-defined amount of power per
month, are the first of its kind for Sunnic. Every month, the obligation is to
deliver the same fixed value in megawatt hours. This benefits both parties
equally. With this structure, bp secures a reliable long-term volume at a fixed
price - independent of market prices. Sunnic and the SPVs, in turn, reduce their
delivery obligation risk compared with the annual baseload. With these PPAs, the
supply of electricity is more closely aligned with the production of the plants,
taking seasonal fluctuations into account.
Jan Knievel, Head of Origination at Sunnic Lighthouse , says: "We are very
pleased to announce this deal with bp as one of the world's largest energy
companies. Our aim is to combine variously designed PPA structures in our
portfolio and to adapt flexibly to market conditions. The structure we have
found with bp allows us to take advantage of additional opportunities in
short-term trading while at the same time achieving long-term hedging."
Contact:
ENERPARC AG
Anke Dissel
Head of Marketing & Communications
E-Mail: mailto: a.dissel@enerparc.com
Phone: +49-40 75 66 449-471
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171963/5654012
OTS: Sunnic Lighthouse GmbH
