10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for six new-build solar projects signed in Germany

Hamburg (ots) - Sunnic Lighthouse, a subsidiary of Europe's leading photovoltaic

(PV) developer ENERPARC AG, based in Hamburg, and special purpose vehicles

(SPVs) owned by ENERPARC AG, have signed PPAs with bp to offtake fixed priced

power linked to six projects in Northern Germany.



Starting in 2024, Sunnic and SPVs will deliver 70.5 GWh of solar power per year

to bp, the sole off-taker, over a ten-year term, equivalent to the annual use of

approximately 20,000 households. A portfolio of six new-build solar parks

ultimately owned by parent company ENERPARC, with a total capacity of 76.5

megawatts, will generate the renewable power.





The fixed volume PPAs, which are based on a pre-defined amount of power permonth, are the first of its kind for Sunnic. Every month, the obligation is todeliver the same fixed value in megawatt hours. This benefits both partiesequally. With this structure, bp secures a reliable long-term volume at a fixedprice - independent of market prices. Sunnic and the SPVs, in turn, reduce theirdelivery obligation risk compared with the annual baseload. With these PPAs, thesupply of electricity is more closely aligned with the production of the plants,taking seasonal fluctuations into account.Jan Knievel, Head of Origination at Sunnic Lighthouse , says: "We are verypleased to announce this deal with bp as one of the world's largest energycompanies. Our aim is to combine variously designed PPA structures in ourportfolio and to adapt flexibly to market conditions. The structure we havefound with bp allows us to take advantage of additional opportunities inshort-term trading while at the same time achieving long-term hedging."Contact:ENERPARC AGAnke DisselHead of Marketing & CommunicationsE-Mail: mailto: a.dissel@enerparc.comPhone: +49-40 75 66 449-471Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171963/5654012OTS: Sunnic Lighthouse GmbH