    Electreon and REARQ Partner with BDX on Wireless Loading Dock Charging Pilot for Ahlsell's Last Mile Delivery Fleet

    Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) charging
    pioneer Electreon (https://electreon.com/) (TASE: ELWS), together with its
    Swedish partner, sustainable electrification and logistics firm REARQ
    (https://rearq.io/) , are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver a
    groundbreaking wireless charging initiative to BDX Företagen AB
    (https://bdx.se/) , a prominent road and freight distribution company operating
    in Sweden for Ahlsell AB (https://www.ahlsell.com/about-ahlsell/) .

    The project incorporates Electreon's cuting-edge wireless charging technology
    powering a commercial van, for both the loading dock top-up and overnight depot
    charging use cases, with REARQ's conversion of a diesel Iveco Daily van to
    electric propulsion. This innovative project will showcase the partners'
    abilities to meet the operational needs of logistics fleets by extending
    Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle service life, reducing the
    environmental impact of transitioning to EVs, and lowering Total Cost of
    Ownership (TCO) for logistics fleet operators.

    It is expected that the project will begin operating in Spring 2024 for a period
    of 24 months. BDX Företagen AB which carries goods for one of the Nordic
    Region's leading distribution companies, Ahlsell Sverige AB, will utilize the
    retrofitted electric light truck as it charges seamlessly while loaded with
    goods at the loading docks, and while parked overnight at the logistics center
    in southwest Stockholm. "This project introduces Electreon's technology for a
    new segment in the market. Very soon, a BDX Företagen AB vehicle will benefit
    from seamless top-up wireless charging; eliminating the need for driver
    intervention when the vehicle backs into a loading dock at the distribution
    center, as charging begins automatically. This will enhance vehicle operational
    efficiency and create a clutter and cable-free environment for the drivers and
    the workforce at the distribution center." Stated Maher Kasskawo, Business
    Development Manager for Electreon in the Nordics.

    Temperatures in Stockholm can plummet to -20 degrees in winter, with heavy ice
    and snow cover. This project will highlight the robustness and durability of
    Electreon's wireless EV charging technology even in these harsh climate
    conditions. The retrofitted electric light truck will operate a full daily
    schedule, powered by a minimal 35 kWh battery. The vehicle will handle morning
    deliveries, driving approximately 50 kilometers, then the driver will return to
    the distribution center to reload and recharge, and continue to afternoon
    operations. "BDX Företagen AB is proactively working to reduce its environmental
