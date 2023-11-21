Electreon and REARQ Partner with BDX on Wireless Loading Dock Charging Pilot for Ahlsell's Last Mile Delivery Fleet

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) charging

pioneer Electreon (https://electreon.com/) (TASE: ELWS), together with its

Swedish partner, sustainable electrification and logistics firm REARQ

(https://rearq.io/) , are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver a

groundbreaking wireless charging initiative to BDX Företagen AB

(https://bdx.se/) , a prominent road and freight distribution company operating

in Sweden for Ahlsell AB (https://www.ahlsell.com/about-ahlsell/) .



The project incorporates Electreon's cuting-edge wireless charging technology

powering a commercial van, for both the loading dock top-up and overnight depot

charging use cases, with REARQ's conversion of a diesel Iveco Daily van to

electric propulsion. This innovative project will showcase the partners'

abilities to meet the operational needs of logistics fleets by extending

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle service life, reducing the

environmental impact of transitioning to EVs, and lowering Total Cost of

Ownership (TCO) for logistics fleet operators.





It is expected that the project will begin operating in Spring 2024 for a periodof 24 months. BDX Företagen AB which carries goods for one of the NordicRegion's leading distribution companies, Ahlsell Sverige AB, will utilize theretrofitted electric light truck as it charges seamlessly while loaded withgoods at the loading docks, and while parked overnight at the logistics centerin southwest Stockholm. "This project introduces Electreon's technology for anew segment in the market. Very soon, a BDX Företagen AB vehicle will benefitfrom seamless top-up wireless charging; eliminating the need for driverintervention when the vehicle backs into a loading dock at the distributioncenter, as charging begins automatically. This will enhance vehicle operationalefficiency and create a clutter and cable-free environment for the drivers andthe workforce at the distribution center." Stated Maher Kasskawo, BusinessDevelopment Manager for Electreon in the Nordics.Temperatures in Stockholm can plummet to -20 degrees in winter, with heavy iceand snow cover. This project will highlight the robustness and durability ofElectreon's wireless EV charging technology even in these harsh climateconditions. The retrofitted electric light truck will operate a full dailyschedule, powered by a minimal 35 kWh battery. The vehicle will handle morningdeliveries, driving approximately 50 kilometers, then the driver will return tothe distribution center to reload and recharge, and continue to afternoonoperations. "BDX Företagen AB is proactively working to reduce its environmental