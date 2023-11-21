Electreon and REARQ Partner with BDX on Wireless Loading Dock Charging Pilot for Ahlsell's Last Mile Delivery Fleet
Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) charging
pioneer Electreon (https://electreon.com/) (TASE: ELWS), together with its
Swedish partner, sustainable electrification and logistics firm REARQ
(https://rearq.io/) , are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver a
groundbreaking wireless charging initiative to BDX Företagen AB
(https://bdx.se/) , a prominent road and freight distribution company operating
in Sweden for Ahlsell AB (https://www.ahlsell.com/about-ahlsell/) .
The project incorporates Electreon's cuting-edge wireless charging technology
powering a commercial van, for both the loading dock top-up and overnight depot
charging use cases, with REARQ's conversion of a diesel Iveco Daily van to
electric propulsion. This innovative project will showcase the partners'
abilities to meet the operational needs of logistics fleets by extending
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle service life, reducing the
environmental impact of transitioning to EVs, and lowering Total Cost of
Ownership (TCO) for logistics fleet operators.
It is expected that the project will begin operating in Spring 2024 for a period
of 24 months. BDX Företagen AB which carries goods for one of the Nordic
Region's leading distribution companies, Ahlsell Sverige AB, will utilize the
retrofitted electric light truck as it charges seamlessly while loaded with
goods at the loading docks, and while parked overnight at the logistics center
in southwest Stockholm. "This project introduces Electreon's technology for a
new segment in the market. Very soon, a BDX Företagen AB vehicle will benefit
from seamless top-up wireless charging; eliminating the need for driver
intervention when the vehicle backs into a loading dock at the distribution
center, as charging begins automatically. This will enhance vehicle operational
efficiency and create a clutter and cable-free environment for the drivers and
the workforce at the distribution center." Stated Maher Kasskawo, Business
Development Manager for Electreon in the Nordics.
Temperatures in Stockholm can plummet to -20 degrees in winter, with heavy ice
and snow cover. This project will highlight the robustness and durability of
Electreon's wireless EV charging technology even in these harsh climate
conditions. The retrofitted electric light truck will operate a full daily
schedule, powered by a minimal 35 kWh battery. The vehicle will handle morning
deliveries, driving approximately 50 kilometers, then the driver will return to
the distribution center to reload and recharge, and continue to afternoon
operations. "BDX Företagen AB is proactively working to reduce its environmental
