    LM PAY S.A. Triumphantly Debuts on Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's Primary Market

    LM PAY S.A., a pioneer in bank-independent financing for medical and aesthetic services in Poland, has made a triumphant debut on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, marking a historic first for Polish companies.

    • LM PAY S.A., a market leader in bank-independent financing of medical and aesthetic services for private customers in Poland, has successfully launched on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
    • This makes LM PAY S.A. the first Polish company to be listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.
    • All of the company's 620,779 no-par value bearer shares are included in stock exchange trading, with an opening price of EUR 54.50, resulting in a market capitalisation of EUR 33.8 million at the start of trading.
    • The free float amounts to 28% and the listing was accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as applicant and capital markets partner.
    • In the past financial year ending 31 December 2022, LM PAY S.A. generated revenues of EUR 3.4 million and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 0.8 million, processing more than 33,000 financing transactions in this period.
    • LM PAY is planning to significantly expand the number of its distribution partners in Poland and to enter the Romanian and Bulgarian markets, with the move to the capital market supporting the implementation of the long-term growth strategy.





    Autor: wO Newsflash
