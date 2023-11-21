nShift 86% abandon brands over poor customer service
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Taking direct control of order tracking and providing
a range of delivery options boosts customer satisfaction
Some 86% of consumers will abandon a brand over just two poor customer service
experiences.[1] Now more than ever, online and omnichannel retailers have to
deal quickly with customer complaints and rectify the issues that cause them to
occur.
According to a new guide ' The five customer complaints that matter most - and
how to avoid them (https://nshift.com/five-customer-complaints-that-matter-most-
and-how-to-avoid-them) ', from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery
management software, five of the most common complaints in online retail
include:
1. " My delivery is late " - shoppers will forgive the occasional delay as long
as updates are clearly communicated. They do not expect to have to pick up
the phone or navigate complicated carrier websites to find out where their
purchase is. They want updates about their delivery sent directly to the
social platforms they use every day
2. " My package turned up when I wasn't there " - waiting in all day for a
delivery that doesn't come is a common complaint. Many retailers send people
updates via email, which often include the option of changing their delivery
option. But gone are the days when people lived their digital life through
their inbox
3. " My parcel was damaged when it arrived" - an incorrect or damaged product
will not only result in complaints and damage your reputation. It could also
mean costly exchanges, refunds, or even compensation.
4. " Your delivery options don't suit me " - around half of online shopping
baskets are abandoned due to a lack of delivery options. Getting this wrong
can be a silent killer of profits
5. " Where is it? Where is it? Where is it?" - shoppers want a tailored
experience, driven by constant information flows and updates. For online
retailers, WISMO (where is my order?) enquiries are the clearest expression
of the frustration that manifest when people don't get the communications
they want
Sean Sherwin-Smith , Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift said, "Most
customers who are unhappy with a brand will just leave without complaining. So
if they're unhappy, the retailer might never know until sales start falling.
Retailers are disproportionately busy at this time of year. Mistakes happen. But
if customers are proactively kept up to date on the status of their order, not
only are they more likely to stay engaged and come back for more, but they will
even be more forgiving of the brand if their order is delayed."
nShift provides a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customer
loyalty. It enables retailers to take control of customer communications,
ensuring customers can follow orders from the moment they're purchased to the
moment they arrive at their preferred delivery destination. During the whole
process, they are in direct contact with the retailer, creating opportunities to
build the brand and remarket other products.
nShift's delivery management software can connect businesses to a library of
over 1000 ready-made carrier connections. This makes it easier to offer a range
of delivery options and compare performance between carrier companies.
Download the guide, ' The five customer complaints that matter most - and how to
avoid them (https://nshift.com/five-customer-complaints-that-matter-most-and-how
-to-avoid-them) '
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,
manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.
It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,
United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
[1] https://emplifi.io/press/86-percent-consumers-will-leave-brand-after-two-poo
r-experiences?utm_medium=cmswire&utm_source=paidmedia?utm_content&utm_content=86
-percent-consumers-will-leave-brand-after-two-poor-experiences
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-86-aban
don-brands-over-poor-customer-service-301994882.html
Contact:
Robin Grainger,
robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk,
James Ellerington,
james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
07725534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5654632
OTS: nShift
