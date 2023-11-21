    checkAd

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Taking direct control of order tracking and providing
    a range of delivery options boosts customer satisfaction

    Some 86% of consumers will abandon a brand over just two poor customer service
    experiences.[1] Now more than ever, online and omnichannel retailers have to
    deal quickly with customer complaints and rectify the issues that cause them to
    occur.

    According to a new guide ' The five customer complaints that matter most - and
    how to avoid them (https://nshift.com/five-customer-complaints-that-matter-most-
    and-how-to-avoid-them) ', from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery
    management software, five of the most common complaints in online retail
    include:

    1. " My delivery is late " - shoppers will forgive the occasional delay as long
    as updates are clearly communicated. They do not expect to have to pick up
    the phone or navigate complicated carrier websites to find out where their
    purchase is. They want updates about their delivery sent directly to the
    social platforms they use every day
    2. " My package turned up when I wasn't there " - waiting in all day for a
    delivery that doesn't come is a common complaint. Many retailers send people
    updates via email, which often include the option of changing their delivery
    option. But gone are the days when people lived their digital life through
    their inbox
    3. " My parcel was damaged when it arrived" - an incorrect or damaged product
    will not only result in complaints and damage your reputation. It could also
    mean costly exchanges, refunds, or even compensation.
    4. " Your delivery options don't suit me " - around half of online shopping
    baskets are abandoned due to a lack of delivery options. Getting this wrong
    can be a silent killer of profits
    5. " Where is it? Where is it? Where is it?" - shoppers want a tailored
    experience, driven by constant information flows and updates. For online
    retailers, WISMO (where is my order?) enquiries are the clearest expression
    of the frustration that manifest when people don't get the communications
    they want

    Sean Sherwin-Smith , Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift said, "Most
    customers who are unhappy with a brand will just leave without complaining. So
    if they're unhappy, the retailer might never know until sales start falling.
    Retailers are disproportionately busy at this time of year. Mistakes happen. But
    if customers are proactively kept up to date on the status of their order, not
    only are they more likely to stay engaged and come back for more, but they will
    even be more forgiving of the brand if their order is delayed."

    nShift provides a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customer
    loyalty. It enables retailers to take control of customer communications,
    ensuring customers can follow orders from the moment they're purchased to the
    moment they arrive at their preferred delivery destination. During the whole
    process, they are in direct contact with the retailer, creating opportunities to
    build the brand and remarket other products.

    nShift's delivery management software can connect businesses to a library of
    over 1000 ready-made carrier connections. This makes it easier to offer a range
    of delivery options and compare performance between carrier companies.

    Download the guide, ' The five customer complaints that matter most - and how to
    avoid them (https://nshift.com/five-customer-complaints-that-matter-most-and-how
    -to-avoid-them) '

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,
    manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.
    It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,
    United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    [1] https://emplifi.io/press/86-percent-consumers-will-leave-brand-after-two-poo
    r-experiences?utm_medium=cmswire&utm_source=paidmedia?utm_content&utm_content=86
    -percent-consumers-will-leave-brand-after-two-poor-experiences

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-86-aban
    don-brands-over-poor-customer-service-301994882.html

    Contact:

    Robin Grainger,
    robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk,
    James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    07725534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5654632
    OTS: nShift



