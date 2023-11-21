London (ots/PRNewswire) - Taking direct control of order tracking and providing

a range of delivery options boosts customer satisfaction



Some 86% of consumers will abandon a brand over just two poor customer service

experiences.[1] Now more than ever, online and omnichannel retailers have to

deal quickly with customer complaints and rectify the issues that cause them to

occur.



According to a new guide ' The five customer complaints that matter most - and

how to avoid them (https://nshift.com/five-customer-complaints-that-matter-most-

and-how-to-avoid-them) ', from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery

management software, five of the most common complaints in online retail

include:





1. " My delivery is late " - shoppers will forgive the occasional delay as longas updates are clearly communicated. They do not expect to have to pick upthe phone or navigate complicated carrier websites to find out where theirpurchase is. They want updates about their delivery sent directly to thesocial platforms they use every day2. " My package turned up when I wasn't there " - waiting in all day for adelivery that doesn't come is a common complaint. Many retailers send peopleupdates via email, which often include the option of changing their deliveryoption. But gone are the days when people lived their digital life throughtheir inbox3. " My parcel was damaged when it arrived" - an incorrect or damaged productwill not only result in complaints and damage your reputation. It could alsomean costly exchanges, refunds, or even compensation.4. " Your delivery options don't suit me " - around half of online shoppingbaskets are abandoned due to a lack of delivery options. Getting this wrongcan be a silent killer of profits5. " Where is it? Where is it? Where is it?" - shoppers want a tailoredexperience, driven by constant information flows and updates. For onlineretailers, WISMO (where is my order?) enquiries are the clearest expressionof the frustration that manifest when people don't get the communicationsthey wantSean Sherwin-Smith , Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift said, "Mostcustomers who are unhappy with a brand will just leave without complaining. Soif they're unhappy, the retailer might never know until sales start falling.Retailers are disproportionately busy at this time of year. Mistakes happen. Butif customers are proactively kept up to date on the status of their order, notonly are they more likely to stay engaged and come back for more, but they willeven be more forgiving of the brand if their order is delayed."nShift provides a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customerloyalty. It enables retailers to take control of customer communications,ensuring customers can follow orders from the moment they're purchased to themoment they arrive at their preferred delivery destination. During the wholeprocess, they are in direct contact with the retailer, creating opportunities tobuild the brand and remarket other products.nShift's delivery management software can connect businesses to a library ofover 1000 ready-made carrier connections. This makes it easier to offer a rangeof delivery options and compare performance between carrier companies.About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.[1] https://emplifi.io/press/86-percent-consumers-will-leave-brand-after-two-poor-experiences?utm_medium=cmswire&utm_source=paidmedia?utm_content&utm_content=86-percent-consumers-will-leave-brand-after-two-poor-experiences