thyssenkrupp Nucera Reports Robust Q4 & FY 2022/23 Sales, Earnings; Projects Progressing
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA reports robust Q4 and FY 2022/23 results, showcasing strong sales, earnings growth, and successful project execution, underpinning its ongoing growth strategy.
- thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA shows strong sales and earnings development in Q4 and FY 2022/23
- The company continues successful project execution and shows further progress to deliver on its growth strategy
- Order intake was below previous year’s level reflecting usual fluctuations
- Strong year-on-year sales growth was driven by the ongoing execution of the substantial AWE order backlog
- Order intake in CA business was above PY and thus at a record-high
- EBIT was above previous year’s level due to higher sales in the AWE business, improved project mix and project execution in CA and AWE.
