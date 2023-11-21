    checkAd

    thyssenkrupp Nucera Reports Robust Q4 & FY 2022/23 Sales, Earnings; Projects Progressing

    thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA reports robust Q4 and FY 2022/23 results, showcasing strong sales, earnings growth, and successful project execution, underpinning its ongoing growth strategy.

    • thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA shows strong sales and earnings development in Q4 and FY 2022/23
    • The company continues successful project execution and shows further progress to deliver on its growth strategy
    • Order intake was below previous year’s level reflecting usual fluctuations
    • Strong year-on-year sales growth was driven by the ongoing execution of the substantial AWE order backlog
    • Order intake in CA business was above PY and thus at a record-high
    • EBIT was above previous year’s level due to higher sales in the AWE business, improved project mix and project execution in CA and AWE.

    thyssenkrupp nucera

    thyssenkrupp Nucera Reports Robust Q4 & FY 2022/23 Sales, Earnings; Projects Progressing thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA reports robust Q4 and FY 2022/23 results, showcasing strong sales, earnings growth, and successful project execution, underpinning its ongoing growth strategy.

