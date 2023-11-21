Fresenius Medical Care Seals Profitable $175M US Govt Deal, Boosts 2023 Earnings Forecast
Fresenius Medical Care has reached a settlement with the U.S. government, resolving a legal dispute. This agreement is set to boost both revenue and operating income, with a predicted net positive impact of around EUR 175 million in Q4 2023.
- Fresenius Medical Care has resolved a legal dispute with the U.S. government and entered into a settlement agreement. - The settlement agreement will result in a positive impact on both revenue and operating income. - The company expects a net positive impact on operating income of approximately EUR 175 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. - As a result of the settlement agreement, Fresenius Medical Care has raised its earnings outlook for fiscal year 2023. - The company now expects operating income to increase by 12 to 14 percent compared to the previous year. - All other elements of the 2023 outlook remain unchanged.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.989,86PKT (-1,74 %).
+0,13 %
+7,66 %
+7,36 %
-19,72 %
+20,11 %
-50,10 %
-46,62 %
-25,42 %
-0,32 %
ISIN:DE0005785802WKN:578580
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 85 | 0 |