Driving Sustainability: Innovative Packaging Solutions for Superior Value
Join SIG Group AG at their Capital Markets Day in Linnich, Germany, for an in-depth look at their sustainable packaging solutions and innovative business model, promising strong growth and shareholder value.
- SIG Group AG is hosting a Capital Markets Day to provide insight into its strategy and business model
- SIG offers sustainable packaging solutions including carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouches
- The event is taking place in Linnich, Germany, where SIG will demonstrate its packaging platform and innovation capabilities
- SIG maintains its mid-term revenue growth guidance of 4-6% and expects an adjusted EBITDA margin above 27%
- The company aims to continue delivering strong cash generation and maintain its progressive dividend growth policy
- SIG's CEO states that the company is positioned to achieve above-market growth and deliver superior value to shareholders.
