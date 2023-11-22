    checkAd

    Driving Sustainability: Innovative Packaging Solutions for Superior Value

    Join SIG Group AG at their Capital Markets Day in Linnich, Germany, for an in-depth look at their sustainable packaging solutions and innovative business model, promising strong growth and shareholder value.

    Foto: SIG Group
    • SIG Group AG is hosting a Capital Markets Day to provide insight into its strategy and business model
    • SIG offers sustainable packaging solutions including carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouches
    • The event is taking place in Linnich, Germany, where SIG will demonstrate its packaging platform and innovation capabilities
    • SIG maintains its mid-term revenue growth guidance of 4-6% and expects an adjusted EBITDA margin above 27%
    • The company aims to continue delivering strong cash generation and maintain its progressive dividend growth policy
    • SIG's CEO states that the company is positioned to achieve above-market growth and deliver superior value to shareholders.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 28.02.2024.

