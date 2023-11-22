USU Software Reveals Q3 and 9M 2023 Financial Results
In the first three quarters of 2023, USU Software AG saw a notable 5.3% sales increase, despite a dip in license sales. Bolstered by a robust 20.4% growth in its SaaS business, the company remains financially stable.
- USU Software AG reported a 5.3% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2023
- The company's SaaS business grew by 20.4% year-on-year in the first 9 months of 2023
- A decline in license sales impacted earnings as expected
- An employee share purchase program led to extraordinary expenses
- The company has consistently high orders on hand for future growth
- Despite a decrease in license sales, the company's financial situation remains sound with an equity ratio of 49.9% and no liabilities to banks.
The price of USU Software at the time of the news was 18,125EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,975EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,83 % since publication.
-0,83 %
+7,78 %
+16,32 %
-12,41 %
-2,31 %
-25,31 %
-1,64 %
+85,55 %
+179,60 %
ISIN:DE000A0BVU28WKN:A0BVU2
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
Wertpapier
