    Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) Reports Robust Sales & Earnings Growth in Q1-Q3 2023

    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) has showcased a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with a 21% surge in sales and a significant boost in earnings. Despite a slight downturn in the US market in Q3, the company has maintained a positive trajectory, further bolstered by strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives.

    • Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) reported strong sales and earnings growth in the first three quarters of 2023, with sales growing by 21% to MEUR 437.2 and EBIT rising to MEUR 82.0.
    • Adjusted EBIT increased by 53% compared to the previous year and operating cashflow significantly improved to MEUR 61.2.
    • Despite a softening of the US market in Q3, overall market conditions remained favorable. The company also completed the acquisition of Praxis Completion Technology in October for a final price of MUSD 27.4.
    • SBO's profit before tax increased by 6.0% to MEUR 74.1 and profit after tax came in at MEUR 55.8. Earnings per share in the first nine months of 2023 stood at EUR 3.54.
    • The company's AMS segment showed an outstanding development during the year, growing sales by 37.6% to MEUR 250.2, and EBIT improved by 68.2% to MEUR 57.5.
    • SBO is driving initiatives aimed at growing its New Energy segment as part of Strategy 2030, to drive the development of future energy solutions. The company is actively pursuing potential acquisition targets and strategic investments, with a specific focus on hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 22.11.2023.
    The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 44,55EUR and was up +3,18 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,79 % since publication.

    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

    -0,87 %
    -5,39 %
    -7,99 %
    -18,66 %
    -22,29 %
    +63,27 %
    -30,32 %
    -42,93 %
    -6,96 %
    ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391



