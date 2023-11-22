Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) Reports Robust Sales & Earnings Growth in Q1-Q3 2023

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 22.11.2023.The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 44,55and was up +3,18compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,90this corresponds to a plus of +0,79since publication.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) has showcased a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with a 21% surge in sales and a significant boost in earnings. Despite a slight downturn in the US market in Q3, the company has maintained a positive trajectory, further bolstered by strategic acquisitions and growth initiatives.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer