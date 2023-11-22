Partners Group Holding to Divest Civica, Global Public Sector Cloud Software Provider

Partners Group is selling Civica, a global provider of cloud software solutions for the public sector.

Civica has over 6,000 organizations using its solutions and benefits from strong recurring revenues.

Partners Group acquired Civica in 2017 and transformed it into a pure software business.

Civica's solutions help public bodies operate more effectively through automation and streamlining services.

Partners Group has driven Civica's strong growth, with EBITDA doubling since their investment.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 19.03.2024.The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 1.165,50and was up +0,80compared with the previous day.16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.160,50this corresponds to a minus of -0,43since publication.