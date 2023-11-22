Partners Group Holding to Divest Civica, Global Public Sector Cloud Software Provider
Global investment firm, Partners Group, is set to divest from Civica, a leading provider of cloud software solutions for public sector organizations, following a successful period of growth and transformation.
- Partners Group is selling Civica, a global provider of cloud software solutions for the public sector.
- Civica has over 6,000 organizations using its solutions and benefits from strong recurring revenues.
- Partners Group acquired Civica in 2017 and transformed it into a pure software business.
- Civica's solutions help public bodies operate more effectively through automation and streamlining services.
- Partners Group has driven Civica's strong growth, with EBITDA doubling since their investment.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 19.03.2024.
The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 1.165,50EUR and was up +0,80 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.160,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.
+0,45 %
+2,75 %
+15,65 %
+20,52 %
+18,86 %
+34,67 %
+96,32 %
+2.211,44 %
ISIN:CH0024608827WKN:A0JJY6
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |