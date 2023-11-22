Platform Group AG Finalizes Fashionette's Logistics Migration in the Netherlands
The Platform Group AG has successfully executed a strategic logistics migration in the Netherlands, streamlining their operations for increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
- The Platform Group AG has completed the logistics migration in the Netherlands.
- As part of a cost and efficiency program, the existing four logistics locations of the Brandfield business unit in the Netherlands have been closed and consolidated into one central location in Groningen.
- All activities in the Netherlands will now be handled at the central logistics location, with the previous locations being completely wound up by the first quarter of 2024.
- The CEO of The Platform Group AG, Dr. Dominik Benner, expresses satisfaction with the rapid completion of the migration and the cost savings achieved.
- The CEO of Brandfield, Rob Groot, highlights the platform strategy and plans to offer partners the use of their logistics hub for returns and sales in the Netherlands and Belgium from 2024.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company with platform solutions in 18 sectors, with 14 locations across Europe and over 680 employees.
The price of fashionette at the time of the news was 5,2100EUR and was down -1,14 % compared with the previous day.
-1,14 %
-0,19 %
-13,17 %
-17,69 %
+33,16 %
-82,52 %
-83,19 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
