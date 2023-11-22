HENSOLDT Poised for Robust 2023 Financial Performance, Reaffirms Mid-Term Goals

HENSOLDT is on track for a strong 2023 financial year and confirms medium-term targets

Revenue growth: revenue of around EUR 1,850 million expected for 2023, with average annual growth of 10% expected in the medium term

Adjusted EBITDA margin: unchanged at ~19% for 2023, with target EBITDA margin before pass-through revenues confirmed at more than 19% in the medium term

Book-to-bill ratio: confirmed at 1.1-1.2x for 2023, with order intake expected to grow significantly faster than revenue in the medium term

Adjusted free cash flow before interest and taxes: average cash conversion to adjusted EBITDA of around 70% expected for 2023 and 70-80% in the medium term

Dividend payout ratio: unchanged at 30-40% of adjusted net income (compared to 20% in 2020)

The next important date, Capital Market Day 2023, at HENSOLDT is on 22.11.2023.The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 27,07and was up +0,15compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.090,21(+0,39).