    HENSOLDT Poised for Robust 2023 Financial Performance, Reaffirms Mid-Term Goals

    HENSOLDT, a leading global provider of defense and security solutions, is poised for a robust financial performance in 2023, reaffirming its medium-term targets. The company anticipates a revenue of approximately EUR 1,850 million for 2023, reflecting an average annual growth of 10%.

    Foto: Britta Pedersen - dpa
    • HENSOLDT is on track for a strong 2023 financial year and confirms medium-term targets
    • Revenue growth: revenue of around EUR 1,850 million expected for 2023, with average annual growth of 10% expected in the medium term
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin: unchanged at ~19% for 2023, with target EBITDA margin before pass-through revenues confirmed at more than 19% in the medium term
    • Book-to-bill ratio: confirmed at 1.1-1.2x for 2023, with order intake expected to grow significantly faster than revenue in the medium term
    • Adjusted free cash flow before interest and taxes: average cash conversion to adjusted EBITDA of around 70% expected for 2023 and 70-80% in the medium term
    • Dividend payout ratio: unchanged at 30-40% of adjusted net income (compared to 20% in 2020)

    The next important date, Capital Market Day 2023, at HENSOLDT is on 22.11.2023.
    The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 27,07EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.090,21PKT (+0,39 %).

    HENSOLDT

    -0,74 %
    +1,73 %
    -0,88 %
    -7,20 %
    +25,08 %
    +116,64 %
    +61,63 %
    ISIN:DE000HAG0005WKN:HAG000



