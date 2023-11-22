    checkAd

    Westwing Group SE Approves Share Buy-Back: What This Means for Investors

    Westwing Group SE's Management Board has greenlit a share buy-back program, targeting up to 600,000 shares, or roughly 2.87% of the firm's share capital.

    • The Management Board of Westwing Group SE has approved a share buy-back program.
    • The buy-back will involve up to 600,000 shares, equivalent to approximately 2.87% of the company's share capital.
    • The maximum aggregate purchase price for the buy-back is EUR 3 million.
    • The buy-back period will be from November 27, 2023, to April 30, 2024.
    • The purchased shares can be used for employee participation programs.
    • The buy-back will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with regulations.

    The next important date, Analyst Day at the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt., at Westwing is on 27.11.2023.
    The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 8,9350EUR and was up +3,77 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,96 % since publication.

    Westwing

    +4,30 %
    -0,11 %
    +23,80 %
    -6,94 %
    +18,15 %
    -68,26 %
    -54,30 %
    -67,35 %
    ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  69   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Westwing Group SE Approves Share Buy-Back: What This Means for Investors Westwing Group SE's Management Board has greenlit a share buy-back program, targeting up to 600,000 shares, or roughly 2.87% of the firm's share capital.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    PAION AG: Wechsel vom Prime zum General Standard vollzogen
    308 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz bei allen Indizes: MDAX zeigt stärkste Performance
    232 Leser
    USU Software präsentiert beeindruckende Geschäftszahlen für Q3 und 9 Monate 2023
    192 Leser
    IVU Traffic Technologies AG Unveils Q3-2023 Quarterly Report
    184 Leser
    HENSOLDT bestätigt: Starkes Geschäftsjahr 2023 und mittelfristige Ziele im Visier
    168 Leser
    QYOU Media's Chtrbox: von Entrepreneur India zur Top-Influencer-Marketing-Agentur gekürt
    156 Leser
    HealWELL AI Registered (A) startet Aktienhandel im OTCQX-Markt und erhält DTC-Zulassung
    152 Leser
    Schoeller-Bleckmann (SBO) verzeichnet beeindruckendes Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum Q1-Q3 2023
    136 Leser
    Brockhaus Technologies AG beschließt öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot
    136 Leser
    Q3-2023 Quartalsmitteilung von IVU Traffic Technologies AG jetzt veröffentlicht!
    132 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2016 Leser
    Volkswagen plant Sparprogramm: Kosten um 10 Mrd. Euro senken und Investitionen drastisch reduzieren
    1344 Leser
    Hellofresh-Aktien stürzen nach gekappten Prognosen ab - Verlässlichkeit des Unternehmens in Frage ...
    1188 Leser
    Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht nicht abgestimmtes Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco Technologies - ...
    1052 Leser
    Bayer-Aktie unter Druck: Jefferies senkt Kursziel und Glyphosat-Zulassung verlängert
    980 Leser
    Alstom plant Verkauf von Unternehmensteilen und Kapitalerhöhung zur Schuldenreduzierung
    848 Leser
    Bayer: Chancen trotz Kursschwäche - Analysten uneinig über Zukunftsaussichten und Kursziel
    784 Leser
    Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag über 32 Leopard-Panzer für Ukraine-Krieg - Lieferung nächstes Jahr!
    744 Leser
    Continental: Arbeitnehmervertretung fordert Verzicht auf betriebsbedingte Kündigungen
    720 Leser
    Deutsche Rohstoff AG erweitert Lithium-Portfolio in Australien und verkauft Utah Assets - ...
    664 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4684 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3228 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2164 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2144 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2016 Leser
    Spannung steigt: Morphosys-Aktien erholen sich vorbörslich nach Quartalszahlen und warten gespannt ...
    2016 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1980 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1976 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    1724 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    1572 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4684 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3452 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3268 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3228 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3196 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2876 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2784 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2640 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2164 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2144 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt