Westwing Group SE Approves Share Buy-Back: What This Means for Investors
Westwing Group SE's Management Board has greenlit a share buy-back program, targeting up to 600,000 shares, or roughly 2.87% of the firm's share capital.
- The Management Board of Westwing Group SE has approved a share buy-back program.
- The buy-back will involve up to 600,000 shares, equivalent to approximately 2.87% of the company's share capital.
- The maximum aggregate purchase price for the buy-back is EUR 3 million.
- The buy-back period will be from November 27, 2023, to April 30, 2024.
- The purchased shares can be used for employee participation programs.
- The buy-back will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with regulations.
The next important date, Analyst Day at the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt., at Westwing is on 27.11.2023.
The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 8,9350EUR and was up +3,77 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,96 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
