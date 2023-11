NFON AG Advances Transformation for Sustained Success in Q3 2023

The next important date, Presentation of financial results as of September 30, 2023., at NFON is on 23.11.2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, NFON AG saw a 5.1% surge in its recurring revenue, reaching EUR 57.8 million. The company's recurring revenue share also experienced a significant increase, hitting 93.6%.

