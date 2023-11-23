    checkAd

    All for One Group Tops 2022/23 Forecasts, Leads in SAP Conversions & Cloud Business; Sets Profitability Goals for 2023/24

    The All for One Group has released its preliminary financial figures for 2022/23, showcasing a robust 8% increase in sales to EUR 488.0 million, solidifying its position as a leader in SAP conversions and cloud business in Central and Eastern Europe.

    • Preliminary figures for financial year 2022/23 show sales of EUR 488.0 million, with a 8% increase compared to the previous year.
    • All for One Group ranked 1st for SAP conversions and 1st in SAP cloud business in the Central and Eastern European region.
    • The company aims to raise profitability in the coming year.
    • Sales in the CORE segment rose by 6% to EUR 426.9 million, while sales in the LOB segment increased significantly by 23% to EUR 79.5 million.
    • Recurring revenues accounted for 55% of total revenue, with cloud services and support increasing by 14% to EUR 127.7 million.
    • The management board expects sales to be between EUR 505 million and EUR 525 million in financial year 2023/24, with EBIT before M&A effects predicted to be in a range between EUR 32 million and EUR 36 million.

    The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 18.12.2023.
    The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 37,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,31 % since publication.

