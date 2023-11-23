The next important date, Analyst event, at All for One Group is on 18.12.2023.The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 37,75and did not change compared to the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,00this corresponds to a plus of +3,31since publication.

The All for One Group has released its preliminary financial figures for 2022/23, showcasing a robust 8% increase in sales to EUR 488.0 million, solidifying its position as a leader in SAP conversions and cloud business in Central and Eastern Europe.

All for One Group Tops 2022/23 Forecasts, Leads in SAP Conversions & Cloud Business; Sets Profitability Goals for 2023/24

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer