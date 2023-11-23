DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: Sustaining Profitable Growth Continuously
Deutsche Familienversicherung has shown a strong performance in the first three quarters of 2023, reporting pre-tax earnings of EUR 4.4 million, an 8% increase in insurance sales, and a robust investment volume growth of 14%.
- Deutsche Familienversicherung reported consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 4.4 million in the first nine months of 2023
- The company saw an 8% growth in insurance sales during the same period
- The Combined Ratio improved slightly to 96.0% in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting a strong operating performance
- The investment volume increased by 14% to EUR 206.5 million in the first nine months of 2023
- Deutsche Familienversicherung confirmed its positive outlook for 2023 and continues on its profitable growth path
- The company forecasts new and additional premiums of at least EUR 15 million for 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung is on 23.11.2023.
The price of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung at the time of the news was 6,2700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.
+2,71 %
-1,26 %
-9,65 %
-15,16 %
-36,89 %
-67,84 %
-50,82 %
-70,05 %
ISIN:DE000A2NBVD5WKN:A2NBVD
