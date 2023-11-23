DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: Sustaining Profitable Growth Continuously

Deutsche Familienversicherung reported consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 4.4 million in the first nine months of 2023

The company saw an 8% growth in insurance sales during the same period

The Combined Ratio improved slightly to 96.0% in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting a strong operating performance

The investment volume increased by 14% to EUR 206.5 million in the first nine months of 2023

Deutsche Familienversicherung confirmed its positive outlook for 2023 and continues on its profitable growth path

The company forecasts new and additional premiums of at least EUR 15 million for 2023.

